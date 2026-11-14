Warner Robins has a nice mix of hands-on auto work and high-level aviation roles right now. If you like engines, driving, or aircraft systems, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus family)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus family) Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $28.13/hour flat-rate (performance-based)

Entry-to-experienced tech role where you’ll do oil changes, tire work, brakes, batteries, and road tests while learning diagnostics from senior techs. Comes with day‑1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, company-paid ASE tests with bonuses, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in-store customers with basic automotive questions. Full-time AutoZoners can get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Trinzic (spin-off from KBR Mission Technology Solutions )

Trinzic (spin-off from ) Location: Warner Robins, GA

Category: Logistics & Government Services / Aviation

Logistics & Government Services / Aviation Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior-level role for a C-130 propulsion and propeller expert (T56, 54H60, NP2000) supporting Air Force and international customers. You’ll do performance analysis, fleet sustainment engineering, airworthiness evaluations, and write technical reports; aviation degree, deep C‑130 experience, and clearance eligibility are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.