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👔 Warner Robins Executive Roles with Multiple $78K+ Openings
Warner Robins is busy with high-level defense and tech work right now. If you’ve got leadership experience and a clearance, there are some strong management roles open.
Facilities Maintenance Manager / Program Manager – Advanced USAF Comms
- Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Warfare Systems)
- Location: Warner Robins, GA (also options in Pax River, MD, or Bedford, MA)
- Salary: $88,270 – $125,000
- Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt
- Clearance: Secret
Senior leadership role owning cost, schedule, and technical performance for a large USAF communications program that links air, ground, maritime, and commercial systems. You’ll lead cross-functional teams (including other managers), manage subcontractors, and be the main customer point of contact while driving strategy, risk management, and new business opportunities.
Lead, Logistics Management Analyst / Program Manager – USAF Comms Support
- Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Warfare Systems)
- Location: Warner Robins, GA (also options in Pax River, MD, or Bedford, MA)
- Salary: $86,395 – $123,422
- Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt
- Clearance: Secret
Senior program leadership focused on logistics, sustainment, and lifecycle support for a complex USAF communications system. Ideal if you have deep Air Force and aerospace/defense experience and want to run large contracts, guide other leaders, and shape long-term support strategy.
Project Operations Lead – AF DCGS (TS/SCI)
- Employer: CACI International
- Location: Warner Robins, GA (or Hampton, VA)
- Salary: $78,000 – $163,800
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Clearance: Active TS with SCI eligibility
Operations leadership role supporting Enterprise Product Support for AF DCGS. You’ll manage technical direction letters, track deliverables and labor hours, coordinate CACI and subcontractor teams, and work closely with finance on staffing and travel forecasts—great fit if you like blending project management, operations, and customer-facing work.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on how your background could fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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