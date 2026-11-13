Warner Robins is busy with high-level defense and tech work right now. If you’ve got leadership experience and a clearance, there are some strong management roles open.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Warfare Systems)

HII – Mission Technologies (Warfare Systems) Location: Warner Robins, GA (also options in Pax River, MD, or Bedford, MA)

(also options in Pax River, MD, or Bedford, MA) Salary: $88,270 – $125,000

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Clearance: Secret

Senior leadership role owning cost, schedule, and technical performance for a large USAF communications program that links air, ground, maritime, and commercial systems. You’ll lead cross-functional teams (including other managers), manage subcontractors, and be the main customer point of contact while driving strategy, risk management, and new business opportunities.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Warfare Systems)

HII – Mission Technologies (Warfare Systems) Location: Warner Robins, GA (also options in Pax River, MD, or Bedford, MA)

(also options in Pax River, MD, or Bedford, MA) Salary: $86,395 – $123,422

Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Clearance: Secret

Senior program leadership focused on logistics, sustainment, and lifecycle support for a complex USAF communications system. Ideal if you have deep Air Force and aerospace/defense experience and want to run large contracts, guide other leaders, and shape long-term support strategy.

Employer: CACI International

Location: Warner Robins, GA (or Hampton, VA)

(or Hampton, VA) Salary: $78,000 – $163,800

Type: Full-time, regular

Clearance: Active TS with SCI eligibility

Operations leadership role supporting Enterprise Product Support for AF DCGS. You’ll manage technical direction letters, track deliverables and labor hours, coordinate CACI and subcontractor teams, and work closely with finance on staffing and travel forecasts—great fit if you like blending project management, operations, and customer-facing work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.