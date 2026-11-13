Warner Robins has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from gas stations to banking. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart (Neighborhood Market #840 )

Walmart (Neighborhood Market ) Location: 515 N Houston Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Run the fuel station, help customers at the pump, take payments, stock shelves, and keep the area clean. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).

Employer: MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union

Location: Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins, GA Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week, rotating Saturday mornings)

(about 40 hours/week, rotating Saturday mornings) Pay: $15.00 – $17.04/hour

Handle member transactions, answer questions, and suggest credit union products that can help members’ finances. Good fit if you have at least 6–12 months of cash-handling and like steady, people-focused work in a banking setting.

Employer: Tires Plus / Bridgestone Retail Operations

Location: Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins, GA Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.65 – $24.46/hour

Help customers in-store and by phone, sell tires and auto services, and handle transactions in a fast-paced shop. Offers day-one medical, dental, and vision for eligible teammates, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and paid training with company-funded ASE certifications.

Employer: Enmarket / Nouria

Location: 217 Richard Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA

Type: Part-time , 10pm – 6am

, Pay: Not listed

Work overnight in a convenience store setting, taking care of customers, keeping the store clean, and handling shift reports. You’ll be on your feet, lifting stock, and keeping the store safe and welcoming; eligible team members can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.