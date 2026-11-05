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Warner Robins
Warner Robins Marks November as Epilepsy Awareness Month
5 days ago
The City of Warner Robins has proclaimed November as Epilepsy Awareness Month, recognizing the need to raise awareness, promote understanding, and support people and families affected by epilepsy. Mayor LaRhonda W. Patrick and City Council issued the proclamation at the most recent council meeting, with Tyla's Journey accepting it on behalf of the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Warner Robins Government
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