🍽️ Multiple Warner Robins Food & Hospitality Jobs, $10–$40/hr

Warner Robins has a steady flow of food and hotel jobs right now, with options from entry-level to management. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake Location: Warner Robins, GA

Pay: $15.00 – $40.00 per hour (service managers $5/hr + tips , kitchen and store managers paid based on experience)

(service managers , kitchen and store managers paid based on experience) Type: Full-time, in person

Steak ‘n Shake is hiring service, kitchen, and store managers to lead teams, keep guests happy, and run smooth shifts. This is a good fit if you’re dependable, like leading people, and want room to grow in restaurant management, with paid time off, paid training, and an employee discount.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites

Location: Warner Robins, GA

Pay: From $12.00 per hour

Type: Paid position, in person

Join the hotel team keeping guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming. No experience is required—training is provided, and you get employee discounts, flexible schedules, and paid time off.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In (Store 5908)

Location: 112 E. Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Pay: Starting at $10.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or part-time, on-site

Sonic is looking for cooks to work the grill, fryer, and prep stations, plus help keep the kitchen clean. This role offers flexible hours, a fun, fast-paced vibe, and no formal education requirement—great if you’re just getting started or need a second job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.