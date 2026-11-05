🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles in Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins is buzzing with defense and aerospace work, and that means steady demand for engineers and techs. If you like solving tough problems around aircraft, electronics, or logistics, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Tyonek Native Corp

Tyonek Native Corp Location: Warner Robins, GA (Robins AFB)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working on C-5, C-17, C-130, F-15, J-STARS, RQ-4/Global Hawk and more. You’ll troubleshoot and repair complex aircraft electrical systems, run automated test equipment, and read detailed schematics. U.S. citizenship, ability to get a Secret clearance, and 2+ years recent experience are required.

Employer: Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI)

Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time research faculty (open rank)

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex electronic systems projects that support Robins AFB, especially in Electronic Warfare and modernization. You’ll guide system design from requirements through deployment, work with RF/electrical hardware, and support DoD lifecycle needs. Requires U.S. citizenship, active Secret clearance, and significant engineering experience (BS/MS/PhD in EE/CE or related).

Employer: Defense Logistics Agency (DLA Careers)

Location: Warner Robins, GA

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-12

Salary: Not listed (federal GS-12 pay scale)

Be the industrial engineering expert for a DLA Distribution site, improving layouts, workflows, and safety for large-scale logistics operations. You’ll apply IE methods, data analysis, and process improvement to keep material moving smoothly. Requires engineering degree or equivalent qualifications, U.S. citizenship, and ability to hold a Secret-level clearance.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.