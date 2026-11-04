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Warner Robins
🔧 Warner Robins GA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Warner Robins has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying busy, fixing things, and keeping spaces clean and safe.
Janitorial Associate (Part-Time) – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #920
- Location: Warner Robins, GA (3009 Russell Pkwy)
- Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Part-time, opening/morning shifts
This role keeps the store spotless from the parking lot to the restrooms so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Comes with big-company perks like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and even Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.
Housekeepers – Motel 6 / Studio 6
- Employer: Motel 6 / Studio 6
- Location: Warner Robins, GA
- Pay: $9.50 – $10.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
You’ll handle room cleaning, linens, bathrooms, and restocking supplies to keep guest rooms fresh and welcoming. They offer an employee discount and flexible schedule; motel housekeeping experience (about 1 year) is preferred.
Maintenance Technician – Sharp Management Corporation
- Employer: Sharp Management Corporation
- Location: Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This is a hands-on role at apartment communities, handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, and pool work, plus unit turns and emergency calls. You’ll need strong maintenance experience, EPA certification, and the ability to lift 100+ lbs and work some weekends/holidays.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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