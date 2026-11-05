🏭 Warner, NH Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings at $20–30/hr

Warner’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Mentis Sciences is a big part of it. If you like hands-on work with high-tech materials, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mentis Sciences, Inc.

Mentis Sciences, Inc. Location: Warner, NH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

(about 40 hrs/week) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Work with CNC and manual machines on advanced composite, titanium, and stainless parts. Good fit if you have a couple years of machining experience, like learning new equipment, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement). Apply by emailing your resume and desired pay rate to info@mentissciences.com.

Employer: Mentis Sciences, Inc.

Mentis Sciences, Inc. Location: Warner, NH (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

(about 40 hrs/week) Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on role in composite manufacturing—help with fabrication, assembly, finishing, and inspection across multiple work centers. Great if you have 1–3 years of production experience (auto, aerospace, construction, etc.) and want steady hours plus benefits and on-the-job training. Apply by emailing your resume and desired pay rate to info@mentissciences.com.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from other trades often transfer well into these roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.