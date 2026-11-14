Wareham’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options both in-store and on the road. If you like helping customers and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: East Wareham, MA (2991 Cranberry Highway)

(2991 Cranberry Highway) Type: FULL-TIME (front-end/checkout)

FULL-TIME (front-end/checkout) Pay: $18.00/hour

This is a classic front-end cashier role: scan items, bag groceries, handle payments, and help customers with questions. Good fit if you want steady hours, like talking with people, and prefer working in one busy neighborhood store.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Wareham, MA (field/route-based)

Type: Full-time (travel between stores)

Full-time (travel between stores) Pay: $18–$21/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Weekdays only, no weekends or major holidays, stocking and displaying popular snack brands in multiple grocery and convenience stores. Great if you like driving, working on your own, and building relationships with store managers while still getting benefits and weekly pay options.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Wareham, MA

Type: PART-TIME

PART-TIME Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right shoes, keep the store organized, and support daily tasks like pricing and inventory. Comes with a 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, and chances to grow within a big family of brands.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and details can be flexible, and it might be a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.