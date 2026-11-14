🏥 Wareham, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Healthcare hiring in Wareham, MA is steady, with solid options for imaging and therapy pros. If you like evening shifts or travel contracts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Southcoast Health / Tobey Hospital

Southcoast Health / Tobey Hospital Location: Wareham, MA

Type: Full-time, 32 flex to 40 hrs, evening shift (3:00pm–11:30pm)

Pay: $35.83 – $53.89 per hour, $10,000 sign-on bonus

Evening hospital role with a strong hourly rate, big sign-on bonus, and full benefits (ETO, 403(b) match, tuition help). Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered, like hands-on patient care, and want growth in a not-for-profit system.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Wareham, MA 02571

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks), 5x8 day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,411 – $2,497 gross per week

Short-term travel OT assignment with strong weekly pay and daytime hours. Good option if you want contract flexibility, recruiter support, and experience at a leading facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with new shifts or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.