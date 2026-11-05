⚡ Wareham, MA Utility Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $100K+

Wareham’s waste-to-energy and utilities scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for folks who like hands-on, technical work. If you’ve got plant, boiler, or electrical experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Reworld Waste

Reworld Waste Location: West Wareham, MA

Salary: $64,059 – $88,215/year

Type: Full-time

Run and maintain boiler makeup and cooling water systems at a large waste-to-energy facility. You’ll handle water chemistry testing, pumps, RO systems, and chemical deliveries, plus light maintenance and rotating shifts. Comes with day-one health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with up to 7% company match.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Water Treatment Operator – Reworld

Employer: Reworld

Reworld Location: Wareham, MA

Salary: $73,807 – $101,445/year

Type: Full-time

Keep the SEMASS power plant running by maintaining and troubleshooting high-voltage electrical gear, PLCs, DCS, VFDs, and emissions monitoring systems. This is a good fit if you have industrial plant experience, an electrical journeyman’s license or strong technical background, and don’t mind heights, overtime, and on-call work. Includes strong medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k) match up to 7%.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.