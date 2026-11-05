How Wes Studi's service in Vietnam shaped his acting career and made him an advocate for veterans

Wes Studi is highly regarded for his powerful and authentic performances in films such as Dances with Wolves , The Last of the Mohicans , Geronimo: An American Legend, and The New World. Through his nuanced portrayals of Native American characters, he brought depth, dignity, and realism to roles that had often been misrepresented in Hollywood.

Before his acting career, Studi followed a very different path. He enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard and served during the Vietnam War , where he experienced combat firsthand. The discipline, resilience, and perspective he gained during his military service later shaped his work as an actor, giving his performances a quiet authority and emotional depth rooted in real-life experience.

Wes Studi's early life

One of the now-abandoned buildings at the Chilocco Indian Agricultural School, which operated from 1884 to 1980. (Photo Credit: Hugh Pickens / Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0)

Wes Studi is deployed to Vietnam

Tank of the US 9th Infantry Division, with whom Studi served, among the ruins of a street in Saigon after retaking the area following the Mini-Tet Offensive, 1968. (Photo Credit: Tim Page / CORBIS / Getty Images)

Returning stateside

American Indian Movement activists preparing for a purification ceremony at the site of the Wounded Knee Massacre during the Wounded Knee Occupation on the Pine Ridge Reservation, South Dakota, March 3, 1973. (Photo Credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)

Wes Studi was born in Nofire Hollow, Oklahoma, and raised in a Cherokee-speaking household, learning English only after he started elementary school. He later attended the federally operated Chilocco Indian Agricultural School and graduated in 1964. Students at the school had to select a vocational trade as part of their education, and Studi chose to train in dry cleaning.At 17, Studi joined the Oklahoma National Guard and signed on for the customary six-year commitment. In an interview with Military.com , he recalled that part of the appeal was that he "got to march around our school grounds and had a paycheck as well."While serving with the Oklahoma National Guard, Wes Studi underwent both basic combat and advanced individual training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. During his time there, he decided he wanted to serve in the Vietnam War after hearing stories from those who had recently returned. With only one year left in the National Guard, he volunteered for active duty. Studi was deployed overseas with A Company, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division, serving with them for 12 months. He later arrived in Vietnam just before the "Mini-Tet" Offensive, when the Viet Cong and Northern Vietnamese Army (NVA) launched an attack on Saigon following the Tet Offensive He shared with Military.com, "I actually didn’t partake [in] all of the fighting that was going on there in Saigon. I think they decided to leave most of us who were new in country there at the French Fort, even though the company was very active in the defense of Saigon at the time." The fort, situated near the Mekong Delta, was where most of the 9th Infantry Division’s missions were carried out. Located deep in Viet Cong-controlled territory, they spent much of their time defending the area against enemy forces.Like countless Vietnam veterans, Wes Studi faced significant challenges when transitioning back to civilian life. His time in combat had instilled a constant sense of vigilance—an instinct that didn’t simply disappear once he was home. Adding to that difficulty was the widespread public resentment many veterans encountered during that era. Instead of receiving a hero’s welcome, Studi, like many of his peers, returned to a country that often met him with negative attitudes and hostility. Reflecting on that time, he once said, “When I came back, I had to deal with being called a baby killer, with how soldiers were treated when they returned from there.”

During this difficult time, Wes Studi discovered new meaning through two powerful pursuits: activism and acting. Driven by his experiences as a Vietnam veteran, he became involved with Vietnam Veterans Against the War, an influential group established in 1967 that empowered returning soldiers to speak out against U.S. involvement in Vietnam. This organization played a key role in shaping the anti-war movement of the period.

In 1973, Studi’s commitment to activism intensified when he participated in the 71-day Wounded Knee Occupation—a protest that honored the historical Massacre at Wounded Knee of the Lakota people and highlighted ongoing Native American struggles for justice. Concurrently, he began to explore acting, enrolling at Tulsa Community College, a decision that would eventually lead him to a celebrated career in film.

Wes Studi's decades-spanning acting career

Early in his acting career, Wes Studi established his foothold in Hollywood by taking on small roles, including some that were uncredited. As his profile grew, he played a key role in transforming how Native Americans were portrayed in film, helping shift the film industry away from long-standing stereotypes and toward realistic, complex, and layered representation.

Over time, Studi broadened his career across film and television, earning acclaim for his compelling and intense performances. His contributions to cinema and his impact on Indigenous representation were recognized in 2019 when he received an Academy Honorary Award, making him the first Native American actor to earn an Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Hostiles, 2017. (Photo Credit: Yaut / MovieStillsDB)

Studi's military service in the Vietnam War deeply influenced his acting style, grounding his performances in raw emotional realism. His firsthand experience in battle infused his roles with a rare sense of depth and credibility. In a 2017 interview with GQ , he reflected on portraying Chief Yellow Hawk in, explaining that the developing connection between his character and Captain Joseph J. Blocker (played by Christian Bale) mirrored his own shifting mindset during the war—progressing from viewing the Viet Cong strictly as adversaries to acknowledging their common humanity despite the violence around them.

He observed: " I have a great respect for the Viet Cong, not only because of their prowess and their ability to fight... But I have a great respect for them, not only because they’re great warriors. They’re probably more like me than the people I was fighting for, you know? I think that was sort of what fed the kind of feelings that existed between Yellow Hawk and Bale’s characte r."

Veteran activism

In addition to his achievements in film and his time in uniform, Wes Studi remains a committed advocate for veterans. Speaking with U.S. Veterans Magazine, he revealed that he frequently attends Vietnam Veterans of America conventions and makes visits to military bases. "It was drummed into us to take care of yourself and take care of your buddies," he said.

Wes Studi speaks onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, October 27, 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)