Did you know the US military abandoned the thousands of war dogs it brought to Vietnam?

In the dense and treacherous jungles of Vietnam, U.S. troops relied heavily on their canine partners. Military working dogs performed critical duties—detecting hidden explosives, patrolling installations, and scouting enemy positions. Their extraordinary senses gave soldiers an edge that machines could not replicate. Time and again, these dogs risked their lives to safeguard their handlers, often facing deadly threats head-on. Today, veterans honor these animals, recognizing them as enduring emblems of courage, loyalty, and selfless service.

Not the first war dogs

American servicemen and their dogs awaiting their next assignment in a Bougainville jungle clearing, 1944. (Photo Credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)

Dogs have long played a role in warfare, but it wasn’t until World War II that the U.S. began officially training dogs for combat duties. Between 1943 and 1945, the Marine Corps began preparing dogs—especially Doberman Pinschers—for service in the Pacific, where they took on crucial responsibilities like carrying messages and guarding camps. Their effectiveness on the battlefield quickly earned them a place as essential military assets.

This early success laid the foundation for the reintroduction of K9 units during the Vietnam War. Though official documentation is limited, it’s believed that approximately 5,000 dogs were deployed from 1968 onward, supported by close to 10,000 trained handlers. Tragically, unlike their human counterparts, many of these dogs never returned home. Instead, they were either left behind or reassigned, a somber reminder of the deep but often overlooked cost of war.

Use as tracking dogs in Vietnam

Australian servicemen with their tracking dogs, 1967. (Photo Credit: Bryan Campbell / Australian War Memorial / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

Labrador Retrievers were one of the dog breeds used in Vietnam, mainly for tracking. They were trained to alert their handlers to snipers, tripwires, and hidden weapons. Vietnam War veteran Rick Claggett explained that they were especially good at following blood trails. A typical Lab team was made up of the dog, its handler, a cover man, the team leader, and a visual tracker, and they were sent out when troops needed to find a wounded enemy or a missing person.

Labradors were chosen over other breeds like Beagles and Bloodhounds because they made less noise.

In Australia, K9 units were created using 11 shelter dogs adopted from Sydney. These dogs were named after Roman emperors and were expected to serve in Vietnam for three years. While they sometimes worked with American troops, the main breed used by the Australians was the German Shepherd.

Sentry and scouting duties

Muzzled sentry dogs and their handlers returning to their kennels and barracks after patrolling the perimeter of the Marble Mountain supply and communications center outpost in Đà Nẵng, 1969. (Photo Credit: R.A. Elder / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Nemo A534

Nemo A534 and Capt. Robert Sullivan during a demonstration in Denver, Colorado, 1967. (Photo Credit: The Denver Post / Getty Images)

During the Vietnam War, military working dogs carried out a wide range of essential tasks, including guarding positions, scouting, tracking enemy movements, detecting mines, and searching tunnels. Rick Claggett worked alongside a trained scout dog called Big Boy, recalling that their primary duty involved moving ahead of patrols crossing open ground. Using their exceptional sense of smell, these dogs could detect signs of booby traps and impending ambushes, placing both the animals and their handlers in considerable danger at the head of advancing units. According to Claggett, this role carried the third-highest fatality rate among wartime assignments, although that ranking is difficult to independently verify. Other working dogs were stationed around American military installations, where they guarded perimeters and warned personnel of approaching enemy troops. German Shepherds also accompanied waterborne patrols, using their keen senses to help locate enemy combatants concealed beneath the water's surface before attacks on amphibious craft. Their effectiveness made military dog teams particularly desirable targets for Viet Cong guerrillas. Reports indicated that rewards were offered for killing or capturing dogs and their handlers, with kennels occasionally coming under attack as guerrillas attempted to claim those bounties.

Hardly any tale illustrates the remarkable connection between a service member and their dog as vividly as that of Captain Robert Throneburg and his war dog, Nemo A534.

While patrolling Tan Son Nhut Air Base on December 4, 1966, Nemo sensed hidden Viet Cong combatants and warned Throneburg right away. An intense gun battle broke out shortly after. Throneburg was hit twice in the shoulder, and a bullet struck Nemo in the snout before leaving through the area beneath his eye.

Even with his severe wounds, Nemo stayed right beside his handler. Moving over to the wounded captain, the dog shielded him and growled at any potential danger. This unyielding protection bought medics the vital time needed to reach Throneburg and preserve his life.

For their heroism, Throneburg earned the Bronze Star with Valor along with two Purple Hearts. Nemo was taken off active combat duty and transported to America, where he worked as a recruitment dog. To this day, both serve as lasting representations of bravery, devotion, and the bond between handlers and military working dogs.

Man's best friend

Airman restraining a German Shepherd undergoing sentry training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, 1965. (Photo Credit: Pix / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)