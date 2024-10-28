Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • War History Online

    R. Lee Ermey brought over a decade of experience and knowledge from his service with the US Marine Corps to 'Full Metal Jacket'

    By Clare Fitzgerald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ1MZ_0wPDshp200

    R. Lee Ermey became widely known for his portrayal of Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick's 1987 film Full Metal Jacket . Beyond his acting career, Ermey served in the U.S. Marine Corps, with tours in Vietnam and Okinawa. He was also a dedicated advocate for active-duty service members.

    A young R. Lee Ermey's run-ins with the law

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYMsO_0wPDshp200
    R. Lee Ermey with G-3 Ops and Training Staff. (Photo Credit: Sgt. Johnathan B. Stoller, United States Marine Corps / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    R. Lee Ermey, born on March 24, 1944, in Emporia, Kansas, grew up as one of six siblings. His formative years were spent on a farm near Kansas City, where he lived until he was 14. In 1958, his family relocated to Zillah, Washington.

    As a teenager, Ermey had several run-ins with the law, including two arrests for criminal mischief by the age of 17. After his second legal trouble, he faced a crucial decision: serve time in jail or join the US military. Choosing the latter, Ermey began a new chapter in his life.

    An 11-year-long career with the US Marine Corps

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQT1X_0wPDshp200
    R. Lee Ermey, 2007. (Photo Credit: Zachary B / Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0)

    Initially, R. Lee Ermey had hoped to join the US Navy, but was turned down because of his past. As such, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and underwent recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego . He served in the aviation support field before becoming a drill sergeant in India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stationed at the Recruit Depot from 1965-67.

    Following his stint in San Diego, Ermey served with Marine Wing Support Group (MWSG) 17, assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on Okinawa, Japan. He was then sent to South Vietnam for 14 months, before returning to Okinawa.

    There, he was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant and performed aviation duties.

    R. Lee Ermey was a decorated US Marine Corps veteran

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l08Ps_0wPDshp200
    R. Lee Ermey. (Photo Credit: US Marine Corps / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    In 1972, R. Lee Ermey was medically discharged from the US Marine Corps due to injuries he sustained while serving. In a 1987 interview with The New York Times , he mentioned that his military career was cut short "by a rocket" in 1969, though he shared few additional details. It was widely known that he lived with shrapnel in his back for the remainder of his life.

    Throughout his service, Ermey received numerous commendations, including the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sharpshooter Badge, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Badge, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

    Following his retirement, Ermey was awarded the Marine Corps Instructor Ribbon for his work as a recruit training instructor. In 2002, Marine Corps Commander James L. Jones granted him a rare distinction: a ceremonial promotion to gunnery sergeant, making Ermey the only Marine to receive such an honor after retiring.

    Full Metal Jacket (1987)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYy9n_0wPDshp200
    Full Metal Jacket , 1987. (Photo Credit: Pineapples101 / MovieStillsDB)

    During his acting career, R. Lee Ermey appeared in over 60 film and television productions. His first role was as a helicopter pilot in Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now (1979), where he also worked as the film's technical advisor. At that time, he was studying criminology and drama at the University of Manila.

    Ermey continued to take on smaller roles until he was cast in 1987's Full Metal Jacket . Director Stanley Kubrick originally hired him as the movie's technical advisor, but after viewing an instructional tape Ermey had recorded, Kubrick decided to cast him as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman. Ermey was given the freedom to modify and improvise his dialogue for greater authenticity, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

    R. Lee Ermey's other on-screen work

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gIQF_0wPDshp200
    The Siege of Firebase Gloria , 1989. (Photo Credit: Kupca / MovieStillsDB)

    Other notable appearances by R. Lee Ermey were the Toy Story franchise, the 2003 remake of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre , Mississippi Burning (1988) and Dead Man Walking (1995). Outside of film, he lent his voice to a host of animated series, including The Simpsons (1989-present), Family Guy (1999-present), The Grim Adventures of Bill & Mandy (2003-07) and Invader Zim (2001-02).

    He did the same for a number of video games, such as Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel and Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex .

    From 2002-09, Ermey hosted Mail Call on History Channel, where he answered viewers questions about the military. In 2003, he traveled to Kuwait during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom to film the US Department of Defense's mail distribution to service personnel. He also hosted Lock n' Load with R. Lee Ermey on History Channel, covering the development of different weapon types, and GunnyTime on Outdoor Channel.

    R. Lee Ermey 'bought a run-down bar'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhwdk_0wPDshp200
    R. Lee Ermey speaking to sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), 2008. (Photo Credit: Cpl. Patrick M. Johnson-Campbell / U.S. Marine Corps / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 1997, R. Lee Ermey explained that, following his retirement, he "bought a run-down bar and w********* in Okinawa." His fellow servicemen received "honorary memberships" in exchange for helping him renovate the establishment. "I was doing a little black-marketing and the Okinawa FBI got hot on my trail," he explained. "So I boogied on out to the Philippines."

    It was there he met his wife, Nila, whom he married in 1975. The pair had four children and remained married until his death. Once back in the US, he co-founded Bravery Brewing, located in Lancaster, California.

    Continuing his work with the US Marine Corps until his death

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtSDR_0wPDshp200
    Master Sgt. Randy Scanian, 16th Special Operations Squadron, watching R. Lee Ermey load the 40 mm gun of a Lockheed AC-130H, 2008. (Photo Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Mitchell / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    Despite his retirement, R. Lee Ermey continued to visit Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island , speaking with recruits. He also conducted morale tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. While at Bagram Airfield, he held a USO-type show, during which he put on a comedy routine and portrayed his character of Gunnery Sgt. Hartmann. He organized similar shows in Doha, Qatar, and Camp Doha, Kuwait City, Kuwait.

    Outside of his visits to military installations, Ermey also dedicated his time to veterans' affairs and charities that benefitted military personnel and their families.

    Want War History Online 's content sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here!

    R. Lee Ermey passed away on April 15, 2018, due to complications from pneumonia. He was 74 years old. Just under a year later, in January 2019, his ashes were buried in Section 82 of Arlington National Cemetery. Around 100 loved ones and fans gathered for the ceremony, which included a firing party, a casket team, a bugler and the folding and presentation of the American flag.

    Related Search

    Military serviceActing careerR. Lee ErmeyUs Marine CorpsFull Metal jacketUs military

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Louis Lannom
    1d ago
    what the fuck is that pile
    Kimmer Gonzales
    2d ago
    He should have won an Oscar!! Great performance.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Actor Brian Dennehy claimed he served in the Vietnam War, even though he never did
    War History Online16 hours ago
    Retired US Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell hunted down the men responsible for his dog's death in a high-speed car chase
    War History Online27 days ago
    What does it mean to achieve the rank of lance corporal in the US Marine Corps?
    War History Online23 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Nine forgotten facts about the most decorated American soldier of all time
    War History Online22 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Fidel Castro froze and kept the body of an American airman as proof after the failure of the Bay of Pigs invasion
    War History Online6 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    If a woman casually says these 7 things in a conversation, she isn’t a very kind person
    personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story6 days ago
    The USAF accidentally dropped a nuclear bomb 15,000 feet onto a South Carolina family's playhouse
    War History Online5 days ago
    Two USAF F-15 Eagle pilots took down an Iraqi helicopter mid-air with a bomb drop
    War History Online2 days ago
    US Army Rangers clashed in a fierce gunfight with a local gang in the streets of Tacoma
    War History Online8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    The thousands of war dogs that served alongside the American military in Vietnam never returned home
    War History Online19 hours ago
    Six dangers American troops faced in the Vietnam Jungle that were as dangerous as combat
    War History Online2 days ago
    Gen. Eisenhower preserved the evidence of the crimes of the Holocaust so that it could never be forgotten
    War History Online5 days ago
    Pierce Brosnan’s Model Son Could Be The Next James Bond In New Photos
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago
    A Man Out on Parole for Murder Was Granted a Pass to Visit His Pregnant Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife. She Was Later Found Shot to Death in Her Bedroom
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    The six most feared warriors of all time who left their enemies with almost no chance for victory
    War History Online20 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    The deadliest incident aboard a US Navy ship since WWII forever changed the way US Navy sailors learn damage control
    War History Online3 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    MACV-SOG's missions in Vietnam were kept so secret that the group's members weren't formally recognized until 2001
    War History Online7 days ago
    R. Lee Ermey's decorated career with the US Marine Corps started with a critical choice in a courtroom
    War History Online14 days ago
    US forces destroyed 186 Iraqi tanks during the Battle of Medina Ridge
    War History Online1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Influencers Drowned ‘After Refusing to Ruin Selfies With Life Jackets’
    petapixel.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy