The rank of lance corporal carries important meaning in the US Marine Corps

The US Marine Corps is known for its resilience, strength, and expertise, setting it apart as the most formidable and respected branch of the US military. However, even after enduring the grueling 12-week basic training and completing the demanding 54-hour field test, recruits do not automatically attain the coveted rank of lance corporal, a position highly regarded as an important achievement within the Corps.

What does the rank mean?

US Marine Corps lance corporal addresses guests during the Evening Parade reception at the Home of the Commandants in Washington, DC. (Photo Credit: Adrian R. Rowan / U.S. Marine Corps / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

The rank of lance corporal is the third in the US Marine Corps hierarchy and is a relatively common title among those who serve. Above private first class but below corporal, it's the highest rank a Marine can achieve without being a non-commissioned officer. It's awarded to those who demonstrate strong leadership abilities, as the title itself translates to "leader."

The term "lance corporal" blends two ancient terms: "corporal," derived from the Italian phrase capo corporale , meaning "head of the body," and lancepesade , meaning "broken lance" or "broken spear." Together, they can be interpreted to mean "one who has broken a lance in combat." Thus, a lance corporal is recognized as an accomplished warrior and military leader.

First used in the United States in 1802

Actor Arnold Ridley was a lance corporal in World War I. (Photo Credit: Mirrorpix / Getty Images)

In medieval Europe, the term described a small group of soldiers, and it continues to signify the leadership of smaller units today. In the United States, the rank of lance corporal was first introduced in 1802 and gained official recognition in 1821. However, by 1965, the US Army phased out the rank, merging its insignia with that of private first class.

At the same time, the US Marine Corps had been informally using the ranks of lance corporal and lance sergeant since the 1830s. By 1917, these ranks diminished in importance with the establishment of the private first class rank. While the lance sergeant rank was discontinued, lance corporal remained in service.

Not officially instated in the US Marine Corps until 1958

1st Marine Division during a one-rope bridge crossing exercise. (Photo Credit: Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images)

The lance corporal rank remained in the Marines into the 1930s, but was infrequently used until it was officially instated as a rank in 1958, following the Career Compensation Act of 1949 . Today, it speaks to the storied and unique history of the US Marine Corps, with those wearing the rank's chevron with crossed rifles doing so with pride.

What does it take to become a lance corporal?

Cpl. Kyle Carpenter receives the Medal of Honor from President Barack Obama, 2014. (Photo Credit: The Whitehouse / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

The rank of lance corporal can be somewhat divisive among Marines. While many have earned this position through exceptional leadership and combat skills, others are notoriously known for getting into various kinds of trouble. One Marine who truly exemplified what it means to hold the rank of lance corporal is Medal of Honor recipient, Kyle Carpenter .

In November 2010, while serving in Afghanistan, Carpenter was on a rooftop security post with fellow Marine Nick Eufrazio when the enemy launched a daytime attack, hurling hand grenades in their direction. With complete disregard for his own life, Carpenter threw himself onto one of the grenades, shielding his comrade from the blast.

Kyle Carpenter exemplified what it means to be a lance corporal

Marine Lance Cpl. Kyle Carpenter on the Late Show with David Letterman , 2014. (Photo Credit: John Paul Filo / CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images)

Carpenter, who retired with the rank of corporal, suffered the brunt of the blast. He lost his right eye and most of his teeth in the explosion. His jaw and right arm were also shattered, and while he had to undergo dozens of surgeries, he survived his injuries.

In 2014, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his selfless service, becoming the eighth living recipient for service performed in Afghanistan. Like many lance corporals before him, his rank spoke to his legendary potential both on and off the battlefield - a trademark of true Marine Corps excellence.