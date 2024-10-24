Leonard Funk Jr. became one of the most highly decorated paratroopers of World War II after the Battle of the Bulge

On September 5, 1945, Leonard Funk, Jr. achieved a major milestone in his military career when he was awarded the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military decoration. He received this honor for his extraordinary bravery during a battle against determined German forces earlier that year, where his leadership was particularly noteworthy.

Alongside the Medal of Honor, Funk, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, also earned the Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and three Purple Hearts for his service. This remarkable collection of accolades solidified Funk's status as one of the most decorated American soldiers of World War II.

Leonard Funk's entry into the US Army

Leonard Funk Jr. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

Leonard Alfred Funk, Jr. was born on August 27, 1916, in Braddock Township, Pennsylvania, and grew up near Pittsburgh. At the age of 24, just months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor , he enlisted in the US Army.

In 1942, Funk volunteered for the paratrooper program, underwent training and was assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, stationed at Camp Blanding, Florida. In 1943, he was deployed to England in preparation for the D-Day landings , becoming part of the esteemed 82nd Airborne Division.

Throughout his service as a paratrooper, Funk played a crucial role in some of the Allies' most significant battles.

Leonard Funk in action

Paratroopers and gliders taking part in Operation Market-Garden. (Photo Credit: CORBIS / Getty Images)

Leonard Funk first saw combat on June 6, 1944: D-Day. Leading a small unit, he landed nearly 40 miles inland. After several days of intense fighting, he broke through German lines to reunite with his fellow paratroopers, with all of his troops surviving. For his bravery, Funk was awarded the Silver Star.

Funk's next major engagement came during Operation Market Garden in September 1944. While leading a three-man patrol, he attacked a German anti-aircraft battery, personally killing 20 of the gun crew and wounding several others. His actions are credited with saving hundreds of Allied soldiers. For his "initiative, outstanding bravery, and strong personal leadership despite overwhelming enemy superiority in both numbers and firepower," he received the Distinguished Service Cross.

Funk further distinguished himself during the Battle of the Bulge , where his heroic efforts earned him the Medal of Honor.

Bravery during the Battle of the Bulge

American troops of the 1st Division march through snow towards Murringen, Belgium, during the Battle of the Bulge. (Photo Credits: Corbis / Historical / Getty Images).

By January 29, 1945, Leonard Funk and his unit had been engaged in a fierce struggle with the Germans for several weeks. Despite the continuous fighting, they had managed to advance 15 miles. This advance positioned them to launch an assault on the town of Holzheim, which was under German control.

As the company's executive officer, Funk was aware that his forces were not enough to overcome the Germans. However, he took bold action by boosting his unit with a platoon of clerks, typically noncombatants. Amidst a relentless barrage of machine gun and artillery fire, this thrown-together team attacked the town . Remarkably, they cleared 15 houses without sustaining any casualties. Soon after, another American unit arrived, helping them in securing the town for the Allies.

Funk was awarded the Medal of Honor

US Sgt. Cayne (left) seen here with German POWs, Battle of the Bulge, Hürtgen Forest, Germany. (Tony Vaccaro / Getty Images).

Eighty Germans were captured and placed under the guard of four soldiers, while the rest of the US troops circled back to ensure the town was entirely clear of enemy forces. During this time, the four guards were overpowered by their prisoners, who quickly began preparing to attack the Americans.

Funk returned at this moment and walked directly into the group, who were no longer his prisoners of war . A German officer pointed a loaded weapon at him and ordered him to surrender. Appearing to comply, Funk lowered his submachine gun. In an instant, however, he fired, cutting down the officer and several others.

He shouted for his unit to disarm the rest, resulting in the deaths of 21 German soldiers, with the remainder being captured within moments. On September 5, 1945, Funk was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman . With his array of wartime decorations, he became one of the most highly decorated paratroopers of World War II .

Leonard Funk's post-service life

Leonard Funk Jr.'s gravestone at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo Credit: Arlington National Cemetery / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

After leaving the Army, Leonard Funk continued working with soldiers, focusing his energy on the Veteran's Administration in the Pittsburgh area before retiring in 1972. During this time, he and his wife, Gertrude, had two daughters.

On November 20, 1992, the war hero passed away at the age of 76 and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Three years later, a section of road where he lived was renamed in his honor. In 2008, he was inducted into the 82nd Airborne Division's Hall of Fame.