Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • War History Online

    'The Bridge on the River Kwai' took major liberties with the true wartime experience of Lt. Col. Philip Toosey

    By Samantha Franco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhTtx_0wGp4B1g00

    The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) is often hailed as a cinematic masterpiece, earning several Academy Awards. However, it’s important to note that the film includes fictional elements, especially in its portrayal of the central figure, Lt. Col. Nicholson.

    While the character was inspired by the real Lt. Col. Philip Toosey, the movie takes many artistic liberties with his role in the prisoner of war camp, depicting him in a way that strays from the facts and casts him in a less favorable light. In reality, Toosey’s actions earned him numerous accolades and the deep respect of his fellow prisoners.

    Philip Toosey's father wouldn't let him attend Cambridge

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ossVY_0wGp4B1g00
    Lt. Col. Philip Toosey. (Photo Credit: The Toosey Family Collection / Wikimedia Commons / Attribution)

    Philip Toosey was born in Oxton, Birkenhead, and was the eldest of seven children. His father, Charles, was a successful captain in the shipping industry, while his mother, Caroline, was the daughter of the warden of Dublin Gaol.

    For the first nine years of his life, Philip was homeschooled by his parents. He later attended a formal school, where he excelled academically and earned a scholarship to Cambridge. However, despite his academic promise, his father was reluctant to support an academic career and prevented him from accepting the scholarship. As a result, Toosey began an apprenticeship with his Uncle Philip, a prominent cotton merchant in Liverpool.

    Toosey was part of the evacuation of Dunkirk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZRWE_0wGp4B1g00
    The British Army in the UK- Evacuation From Dunkirk, May-June 1940. (Photo Credits: War Office Official Photographer / War Office Second World War Official Collection / Imperial War Museums / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    In 1927, Toosey joined the 59th (4th West Lancs) Medium Brigade, Royal Artillery of the Territorial Army, led by Lt. Col. Alan C. Tod. His connection with Tod became advantageous in 1929 when his uncle's business collapsed, prompting Toosey to take a position with Baring Brothers merchant bankers, where he continued to support his commanding officer.

    Toosey steadily rose through the ranks of the Territorial Army, becoming a lieutenant by November 1931 and earning additional promotions prior to the outbreak of World War II . In 1940, the 59th Brigade was deployed to Belgium and later participated in the evacuation of Dunkirk .

    Upon returning to the UK, Toosey was promoted to lieutenant colonel and assumed command of the Royal Artillery's 135th (Hertfordshire Yeomanry) Field Regiment.

    Philip Toosey refused to leave his men behind in Singapore

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253pdx_0wGp4B1g00
    Prisoners of war (POWs) in Thailand during World War II. (Photo Credit: Patrick AVENTURIER / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images)

    In 1941, Philip Toosey and his men were sent to Singapore and participated in one of the worst military defeats in British history . Given his reputable leadership, he was ordered to return to Britain with the evacuation that occurred in February 1942. However, he refused the order and stayed with his men, joining them in their captivity at the Tamarkan prisoner of war (POW) camp.

    The POW camp was part of a project that sought to build several railroad bridges over the Khwae Noi; they were intended to link Thai and Burmese rail lines, to establish a more direct route between Bangkok and Rangoon, to support the Japanese occupation of Burma .

    Building the bridges was no small task, and it proved to be extremely dangerous. About 100,000 conscripted Asian laborers and 12,000 POWs died working on the project, earning it the nickname, the " Death Railway ."

    Attempts to sabotage construction

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057QXp_0wGp4B1g00
    The Bridge on the River Kwai , 1957. (Photo Credit: Demon / Columbia Pictures / MovieStillsDB)

    While in captivity, Philip Toosey utilized his leadership abilities to safeguard the lives of as many as 2,000 Allied prisoners at the camp. He set up a covert operation for smuggling food and medicine with a Thai merchant and enforced strict hygiene and cleanliness standards among the POWs. He championed unity and equality by dismantling the rank hierarchy, ensuring no separate messes or accommodations for officers. His dedication earned him profound respect from his men.

    In addition to his leadership, Toosey worked to try to delay and sabotage the construction of the bridges. He introduced termites to the wooden structures and adulterated the concrete mixtures to impair proper mixing. He also coordinated escapes from the camp, covering up the disappearances and taking beatings when the escapes were discovered.

    Toosey is granted more autonomy by the Japanese

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdDlb_0wGp4B1g00
    Alec Guinness as Toosey in The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) (Photo Credits: Demon / Columbia Pictures / MovieStillsDB)

    Unfortunately, Toosey's efforts weren't enough to prevent the completion of the bridges. The wooden and concrete bridges were finished in 1943, as was a third made from steel. Toward the end of the war, the wood and concrete bridges were both destroyed, and, in June 1945, the steel structure was bombed, but survived.

    The Japanese considered Tamarkan to be the best-run POW camp, all thanks to Toosey. As such, they granted him quite a bit of autonomy. He was later transferred to an Allied officers' camp, where he became a liaison officer with the Japanese.

    Philip Toosey saved Sgt. Maj. Saito's life

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWavT_0wGp4B1g00
    The Bridge on the River Kwai , 1957. (Photo Credit: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone / Getty Images)

    Before the conflict, Philip Toosey weighed around 175 pounds. However, after being held captive in a prisoner-of-war camp, his weight drastically dropped to just 105 pounds, a startling transformation. True to his character, when he was freed, he chose not to return home immediately. Instead, he embarked on a 300-mile journey to help liberate his fellow prisoners, despite his weakened state.

    During the Japanese war crimes trials, Toosey played a crucial role in saving Sgt. Maj. Saito, the second-in-command at Tamarkan. Saito was considered the most reasonable officer among the POWs.

    Due to his softer treatment, Toosey spoke on Saito's behalf , sparing him from facing trial and possible death or imprisonment. This advocacy created a deep mutual respect between the two men, and they continued to correspond after the war.

    Toosey had a profound influence on Saito, leading Saito to convert to Christianity and crediting the lieutenant colonel with showing him the true essence of humanity. Even after Toosey's death, Saito traveled from Japan to visit his grave, a testament to the lasting impact of their relationship.

    Controversy over The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1Hzr_0wGp4B1g00
    The Bridge on the River Kwai , 1957. (Photo Credit: ullstein bild / Getty Images)

    The events that occurred in Singapore and at the prisoner of war camp served as the inspiration for Pierre Boulle's 1952 novel, The Bridge Over the River Kwai . The book was turned into an Oscar-winning film, The Bridge on the River Kwai , in which Alec Guinness plays Lt. Col. Nicholson, inspired by Toosey.

    Unfortunately, the film and the novel took creative licensing with the real events, turning Toosey into someone who collaborated with the Japanese. This caused outrage among the former POWs who knew of his true involvement. When the film was released in 1957, many veterans pushed for him to speak out against the incorrect portrayal.

    Toosey wrote a letter to the Daily Telegraph

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eogzK_0wGp4B1g00
    The Bridge on the River Kwai (Photo Credits: Zayne / Columbia Pictures / MovieStillsDB)

    At first, Toosey refused to do so, but he was later convinced to write a letter to the Daily Telegraph , encouraging other veterans to identify the injustice of the film. However, it was The Bridge on the River Kwai 's shaping of public perception that caused him to really do something about it. He agreed to an interview with Peter Davies, conducted over the course of several years. The only stipulation was that it couldn't be published until after his death.

    After retiring from the Territorial Army in 1954, Toosey was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire and continued working with veterans. He died on December 22, 1975.

    More from us: Harry Belafonte Narrowly Missed One of WWII's Deadliest Disasters On US Soil

    New! Want to become a trivia master? Sign up for our War History Fact of the Day newsletter!

    From the over 48 hours of footage Davies collected, he compiled a book, titled The Man Behind the Bridge , and put together a BBC Timewatch program documenting Toosey's achievements in the war. The former soldier's granddaughter, Julie Summers, also wrote a book outlining the true events that occurred in Thailand, titled The Colonel of Tamarkan.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Nukin Futz
    3h ago
    ("QUOTE") , "MADNESS , . . Absolute MADNESS" (the CAMP POW DOCTOR , upon witnessing the mayhem of the final scenes of the Movie 🙏💯🙏😞👌) 🤣🤣🤣👍
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Luftwaffe were responsible for the largest loss of American life at sea during World War II
    War History Online5 days ago
    Polish submarines nicknamed the 'Terrible Twins' struck fear into the German and Italian Navies
    War History Online1 day ago
    20 unforgettable World War II photos that capture the heart-pounding reality of war
    War History Online8 days ago
    Unsolved mysteries from World War II that have puzzled historians for decades
    War History Online1 day ago
    6-star generals: The three men who achieved the US military's rarest and most prestigious rank
    War History Online2 days ago
    Did you know there's a surprising reason why US Navy sailors wear 13-button pants?
    War History Online4 days ago
    What do the strange items found in Abraham Lincoln's pockets the night he died reveal about the 16th president?
    War History Online1 day ago
    The OV-10 Bronco officially retired in 1991, but could be planning a big modern comeback
    War History Online4 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Scientists Propose Shooting $200 Trillion Worth of Pulverized Diamonds Into Atmosphere
    Futurism2 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    The third nuclear bomb that was supposed to be dropped on Japan ended up killing two American physicists
    War History Online4 days ago
    Kamala Harris Shuts Down Hecklers In Just 2 Sentences
    HuffPost6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Troops Called the US Army's Jungle School A "Green Hell"
    War History Online29 days ago
    The HK433 is the new groundbreaking assault rifle capturing the attention of modern militaries
    War History Online3 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Meghan Markle's Former Friend Has A Scathing Take On Her Hollywood Career
    The List4 days ago
    The trenches of World War I introduced these seven popular slang phrases we still use today
    War History Online3 days ago
    Roddie Edmonds saved the lives of hundreds of Jewish-American soldiers while trapped in a German POW camp
    War History Online1 day ago
    Tiger 131 Returns to Action After Undergoing Engine Overhaul
    War History Online2 days ago
    Persian Immortals: The elite army of the Achaemenid Empire
    War History Online5 days ago
    Borough council rescinds demotion of police captain
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Billie Jean King and Her Husband Larry King Saw Each Other “On and Off” For Several Years Before They Finally Separated in 1987!
    playersbio.com2 days ago
    Then and now: Comparing 7 historic battlefields with how they look today
    War History Online2 days ago
    Did you know Viper in 'Top-Gun' was based on a real TOPGUN instructor who worked on the film?
    War History Online11 hours ago
    Facing a shortage of personnel and resources, Japan trained kamikaze frogmen to protect against an American invasion at the end of WWII
    War History Online16 hours ago
    'The Munsters' star Fred Gwynne served aboard the submarine-chaser USS Manville (PC-581) during World War II
    War History Online1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy