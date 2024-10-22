'The Bridge on the River Kwai' took major liberties with the true wartime experience of Lt. Col. Philip Toosey

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) is often hailed as a cinematic masterpiece, earning several Academy Awards. However, it’s important to note that the film includes fictional elements, especially in its portrayal of the central figure, Lt. Col. Nicholson.

While the character was inspired by the real Lt. Col. Philip Toosey, the movie takes many artistic liberties with his role in the prisoner of war camp, depicting him in a way that strays from the facts and casts him in a less favorable light. In reality, Toosey’s actions earned him numerous accolades and the deep respect of his fellow prisoners.

Philip Toosey's father wouldn't let him attend Cambridge

Lt. Col. Philip Toosey. (Photo Credit: The Toosey Family Collection / Wikimedia Commons / Attribution)

Philip Toosey was born in Oxton, Birkenhead, and was the eldest of seven children. His father, Charles, was a successful captain in the shipping industry, while his mother, Caroline, was the daughter of the warden of Dublin Gaol.

For the first nine years of his life, Philip was homeschooled by his parents. He later attended a formal school, where he excelled academically and earned a scholarship to Cambridge. However, despite his academic promise, his father was reluctant to support an academic career and prevented him from accepting the scholarship. As a result, Toosey began an apprenticeship with his Uncle Philip, a prominent cotton merchant in Liverpool.

Toosey was part of the evacuation of Dunkirk

The British Army in the UK- Evacuation From Dunkirk, May-June 1940. (Photo Credits: War Office Official Photographer / War Office Second World War Official Collection / Imperial War Museums / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

In 1927, Toosey joined the 59th (4th West Lancs) Medium Brigade, Royal Artillery of the Territorial Army, led by Lt. Col. Alan C. Tod. His connection with Tod became advantageous in 1929 when his uncle's business collapsed, prompting Toosey to take a position with Baring Brothers merchant bankers, where he continued to support his commanding officer.

Toosey steadily rose through the ranks of the Territorial Army, becoming a lieutenant by November 1931 and earning additional promotions prior to the outbreak of World War II . In 1940, the 59th Brigade was deployed to Belgium and later participated in the evacuation of Dunkirk .

Upon returning to the UK, Toosey was promoted to lieutenant colonel and assumed command of the Royal Artillery's 135th (Hertfordshire Yeomanry) Field Regiment.

Philip Toosey refused to leave his men behind in Singapore

Prisoners of war (POWs) in Thailand during World War II. (Photo Credit: Patrick AVENTURIER / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images)

In 1941, Philip Toosey and his men were sent to Singapore and participated in one of the worst military defeats in British history . Given his reputable leadership, he was ordered to return to Britain with the evacuation that occurred in February 1942. However, he refused the order and stayed with his men, joining them in their captivity at the Tamarkan prisoner of war (POW) camp.

The POW camp was part of a project that sought to build several railroad bridges over the Khwae Noi; they were intended to link Thai and Burmese rail lines, to establish a more direct route between Bangkok and Rangoon, to support the Japanese occupation of Burma .

Building the bridges was no small task, and it proved to be extremely dangerous. About 100,000 conscripted Asian laborers and 12,000 POWs died working on the project, earning it the nickname, the " Death Railway ."

Attempts to sabotage construction

The Bridge on the River Kwai , 1957. (Photo Credit: Demon / Columbia Pictures / MovieStillsDB)

While in captivity, Philip Toosey utilized his leadership abilities to safeguard the lives of as many as 2,000 Allied prisoners at the camp. He set up a covert operation for smuggling food and medicine with a Thai merchant and enforced strict hygiene and cleanliness standards among the POWs. He championed unity and equality by dismantling the rank hierarchy, ensuring no separate messes or accommodations for officers. His dedication earned him profound respect from his men.

In addition to his leadership, Toosey worked to try to delay and sabotage the construction of the bridges. He introduced termites to the wooden structures and adulterated the concrete mixtures to impair proper mixing. He also coordinated escapes from the camp, covering up the disappearances and taking beatings when the escapes were discovered.

Toosey is granted more autonomy by the Japanese

Alec Guinness as Toosey in The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) (Photo Credits: Demon / Columbia Pictures / MovieStillsDB)

Unfortunately, Toosey's efforts weren't enough to prevent the completion of the bridges. The wooden and concrete bridges were finished in 1943, as was a third made from steel. Toward the end of the war, the wood and concrete bridges were both destroyed, and, in June 1945, the steel structure was bombed, but survived.

The Japanese considered Tamarkan to be the best-run POW camp, all thanks to Toosey. As such, they granted him quite a bit of autonomy. He was later transferred to an Allied officers' camp, where he became a liaison officer with the Japanese.

Philip Toosey saved Sgt. Maj. Saito's life

The Bridge on the River Kwai , 1957. (Photo Credit: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone / Getty Images)

Before the conflict, Philip Toosey weighed around 175 pounds. However, after being held captive in a prisoner-of-war camp, his weight drastically dropped to just 105 pounds, a startling transformation. True to his character, when he was freed, he chose not to return home immediately. Instead, he embarked on a 300-mile journey to help liberate his fellow prisoners, despite his weakened state.

During the Japanese war crimes trials, Toosey played a crucial role in saving Sgt. Maj. Saito, the second-in-command at Tamarkan. Saito was considered the most reasonable officer among the POWs.

Due to his softer treatment, Toosey spoke on Saito's behalf , sparing him from facing trial and possible death or imprisonment. This advocacy created a deep mutual respect between the two men, and they continued to correspond after the war.

Toosey had a profound influence on Saito, leading Saito to convert to Christianity and crediting the lieutenant colonel with showing him the true essence of humanity. Even after Toosey's death, Saito traveled from Japan to visit his grave, a testament to the lasting impact of their relationship.

Controversy over The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The Bridge on the River Kwai , 1957. (Photo Credit: ullstein bild / Getty Images)

The events that occurred in Singapore and at the prisoner of war camp served as the inspiration for Pierre Boulle's 1952 novel, The Bridge Over the River Kwai . The book was turned into an Oscar-winning film, The Bridge on the River Kwai , in which Alec Guinness plays Lt. Col. Nicholson, inspired by Toosey.

Unfortunately, the film and the novel took creative licensing with the real events, turning Toosey into someone who collaborated with the Japanese. This caused outrage among the former POWs who knew of his true involvement. When the film was released in 1957, many veterans pushed for him to speak out against the incorrect portrayal.

Toosey wrote a letter to the Daily Telegraph

The Bridge on the River Kwai (Photo Credits: Zayne / Columbia Pictures / MovieStillsDB)

At first, Toosey refused to do so, but he was later convinced to write a letter to the Daily Telegraph , encouraging other veterans to identify the injustice of the film. However, it was The Bridge on the River Kwai 's shaping of public perception that caused him to really do something about it. He agreed to an interview with Peter Davies, conducted over the course of several years. The only stipulation was that it couldn't be published until after his death.

After retiring from the Territorial Army in 1954, Toosey was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire and continued working with veterans. He died on December 22, 1975.

From the over 48 hours of footage Davies collected, he compiled a book, titled The Man Behind the Bridge , and put together a BBC Timewatch program documenting Toosey's achievements in the war. The former soldier's granddaughter, Julie Summers, also wrote a book outlining the true events that occurred in Thailand, titled The Colonel of Tamarkan.