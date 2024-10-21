Open in App
    • War History Online

    How did Gen. Dietrich von Saucken survive disrespecting and insulting the Führer to his face?

    By Ian Harvey,

    2 days ago

    Any teacher or parent will likely give a child dealing with a bully the same advice: stand firm, and eventually, the bully will back down. Few people in modern history have embodied the role of a bully more than the Führer , who led Germany into a devastating global war in the late 1930s, resulting in economic collapse and national shame.

    Standing up to him was neither simple nor safe. He allowed no dissent from his senior generals or colonels, and the entire German military was hesitant to challenge his decisions or strategies. Those who dared to disagree often faced harsh repercussions, causing many subordinates to avoid confrontation, knowing that opposing him could be dangerous.

    Yet, something about Gen. Dietrich von Saucken—whether it was his uniform, his extensive military experience, or perhaps a rare moment of restraint—prompted the Führer to respond differently when Saucken defied him, even going as far as to insult him. Remarkably, he was neither executed nor sent to a concentration camp.

    Dietrich von Saucken brought his cavalry sword to a meeting

    Dietrich von Saucken, 1943. (Photo Credit: Heinrich Hoffmann / ullstein bild / Getty Images)

    In the winter of 1945, the German military was confronting the grim reality of defeat - everyone except, it seemed, the Führer . Dietrich von Saucken had already risked his career by openly stating that continuing the war was pointless, which led to his dismissal. However, his value as a skilled and experienced soldier was undeniable. Just four weeks later, he was reinstated, as Germany urgently needed seasoned officers.

    Von Saucken, a devoted career soldier from East Prussia, had served in both World Wars. On a cold February day in 1945, he was called to the Führer ’s war room and tasked with the nearly impossible mission of defending East Prussia against the advancing Red Army , at any cost.

    In a surprising move, von Saucken arrived wearing his cavalry sword—a symbol of his loyalty to the nation and military tradition—even though this was strictly prohibited in the Führer ’s presence. Yet, von Saucken refused to part with his uniform.

    Incredibly, the Führer appeared not to notice this violation of protocol.

    Pushing his luck with the Führer

    Albert Forster. (Photo Credit: Unknown / Not Disclosed / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    Witnesses to this "historic" encounter report that not only did Dietrich von Saucken flaunt attire likely to provoke the Führer , but his manner of speaking dripped with disdain, another transgression that could've led to his imprisonment in a forced labor camp, or worse. Men had faced execution for lesser offenses.

    Initially, he delivered a military salute to the German leader, not the customary one demanded of those around him. Remarkably, the Führer , once again, appeared oblivious.

    When he insisted that East Prussia must be defended and added that von Saucken would report to local loyalist Gauleiter Albert Forster, the general abandoned all pretense of heeding these directives. The notion that he would answer to a low-ranking, local and anonymous figure incensed von Saucken, prompting him to slam his hand onto the table between him and the Führer . Only then did he finally command the German leader's undivided attention.

    "I have no intention of taking orders from a Gauleiter ,” von Saucken declared.

    At this point, it seemed the general had reached a state of indifference regarding the repercussions his statements might elicit. He brazenly disregarded the Führer 's directive and addressed him as " Herr ," instead of the expected honorific " Mein ," which citizens were mandated to use when referring to him.

    The entire room sat in stunned silence, waiting to see how the German leader would react. To everyone's surprise, he simply responded, “Alright, Saucken, have command of it yourself.”

    Dietrich von Saucken becomes a prisoner of the Red Army

    Dietrich von Saucken was imprisoned at Oryol Prison, before being transferred to a gulag in Tayshet. (Photo Credit: DaLordWC / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    Dietrich von Saucken took command, and stayed with his men until the war's bitter end a few months later. He had a number of chances to leave, but each time sent wounded men in his stead. This meant that he was, ultimately, captured by the Russians and spent 10 years in prison.

    When von Saucken was released, he was in a wheelchair, due to the torture and hard labor he'd endured. He retired to Bavaria, where took up painting.

    The German general's case poses an interesting question: what might have happened had more officers stood their ground when the Führer ordered something they knew was wrong? Would certain atrocities have been avoided? It's impossible to know. One thing is certain, however: standing up to bullies is sometimes painful in the short term, but can have a profound effect on one's life in the long term - and it can sometimes alter the course of an entire nation.

