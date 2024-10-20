The risky gamble that paid off for the crew of the USS Texas (BB-35) on D-Day

The USS Texas (BB-35) experienced more combat than most US battleships, serving actively in both World Wars. She exemplified a blend of military strength and innovation that was crucial to the Allies' success during the Normandy landings. One particularly daring decision made by her crew that day put their lives at risk—but, in the end, it turned out to be a smart decision.

New York -class super-dreadnought battleships

USS New York , 1915. (Photo Credit: U.S. Navy Bureau of Ships / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

The USS Texas was a New York -class battleship commissioned in March 1914, just months before the start of World War I . As the second of two ships in the class, she was designed as an improvement over the lesser-armed Wyoming -class. Regarded as the US Navy’s first true super dreadnoughts, both Texas and her sister ship, the USS New York (BB-34), were heavily armed .

Their primary firepower consisted of ten 14-inch deck guns, complemented by various secondary weapons, including four QF 3-pounder Hotchkiss saluting guns, 21 five-inch guns and two QF 1-pounder "pom-poms." Additionally, both ships were equipped with four torpedo tubes capable of launching Bliss-Leavitt Mark 3 Torpedoes.

Along with their formidable weaponry, Texas and New York were heavily armored and powered by water-tube boilers and triple-expansion steam engines, giving them a top speed of just over 24 MPH and a range of approximately 1,825 miles.

USS Texas ' service during World War I

US Navy sailors aboard the USS Texas , 1915. (Photo Credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)

Since the United States didn’t enter World War I until April 1917, the USS Texas first saw action following the Tampico Incident , a conflict sparked by rising tensions between US Navy sailors and Mexican soldiers. Shortly after her commissioning, she was deployed to Mexico without undergoing the usual shakedown cruise and spent two months stationed off the coast of Veracruz.

After a brief stint with the Atlantic Fleet, Texas returned to Veracruz. In 1916, she made history as the first US battleship to be equipped with anti-aircraft guns—3-inch guns—and to use directors and rangefinders for gunfire control. While these technologies have evolved a lot, their basic principles continue to be the same in modern use.

Texas alternated her training operations between New England and Virginia, with winter tactical and gunnery exercises in the West Indies. Once the US entered into WWI , the battleship crossed the Atlantic to join the Grand Fleet, where she witnessed the first American shots fired in the conflict.

While assigned to the Grand Fleet, Texas was responsible for supporting the British squadron tasked with blockade operations in the North Sea. In coordination with other ships, she also escorted American minelayers who were adding mines to the extensive North Sea Mine Barrage , a minefield stretching from Norway to the Orkney Islands off Scotland’s northern coast.

Interwar period

USS Texas in New York Harbor, 1918. (Photo Credit: Schenectady Museum / Hall of Electrical History Foundation / CORBIS / Getty Images)

The USS Texas returned to the US in late 1918, and after escorting US President Woodrow Wilson to the Paris Peace Conference for the signing of the Treaty of Versailles underwent an overhaul and resumed her duties with the Atlantic Fleet.

In 1919, Texas became the first US battleship to launch an aircraft, a British-built Sopwith Camel , and served as a navigational reference and guard for the Curtiss NC-4 , which became the first seaplane to conduct a trans-Atlantic flight. Shortly after, the super-dreadnought was transferred to the newly-established Pacific Fleet and given the designation BB-35.

As the interwar period progressed, Texas underwent yet another overhaul, which saw her anti-aircraft armament upgraded to include eight 3-inch guns. Her torpedo tubes were removed, and six of her 5-inch guns were moved to casemates. Following this, she was named the flagship of the US Fleet, before conducting routine operations with the Scouting Fleet.

By the outbreak of the Second World War , Texas had undergone a couple more refits and joined the US Fleet's Training Detachment.

Operation Torch

USS Texas (BB-35), 1943. (Photo Credit: Official U.S. Navy Photographer / National Archives / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

When WWII began, the USS Texas operated as part of the Neutrality Patrol , before spending six months patrolling near Iceland and conducting convoy-escort missions. This was followed by Operation Torch , the Allied invasion of North Africa, during which she became one of only three US battleships to take part. The other two were the USS New York and Massachusetts (BB-59).

As part of Task Force 34.8 (TG 34.8), Texas transmitted Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower 's "Voice of Freedom" radio broadcast, which urged France to not oppose the Allied landings. While she wasn't immediately involved in action against the Germans, Texas was tasked with firing upon a Vichy France ammunition dump near Port Lyautey.

After her brief stint overseas, Texas returned to the US. In April 1944, she began training for her greatest operation yet: D-Day .

USS Texas (BB-35) makes a risky decision on D-Day

Allied vessels and barrage balloons off Omaha Beach, 1944. (Photo Credit: Galerie Bilderwelt / Getty Images)

After arriving in Normandy in early June 1944, the USS Texas and the British cruiser HMS Glasgow (C21) entered the Omaha Beach western fire support lane, near Pointe du Hoc. She was one of 702 ships in the US-British flotilla, and one of just seven battleships.

Texas began firing 14-inch shells in support of the 29th Infantry Division and the 2nd and 5th Ranger Battalions. Within a span of just 34 minutes, she'd fired 255 shells - a shocking comparison to the 300 the vessel had fired during the entirety of Operation Torch. Texas then shifted her focus to more inland targets as the Allies moved from the landing beaches. Just 2,700 meters from shore, the battleship continued to bombard German positions throughout June 7-8.

After briefly returning to England, Texas arrived back in Normandy on June 15. By then, the Allied forces had already pushed farther inland and out of her range; the ship's large guns couldn't aim high enough to launch shells where they were needed. As fire missions continued to be requested, the crew needed to think outside the box. If the port side guns couldn't be raised any further, then the starboard side needed to be lowered.

To lower the starboard side, the crew intentionally flooded the torpedo blister, lowering Texas an extra two degrees into the water. This was just the right angle for the battleship's guns to fire accurately and complete the mission. Most vessels would never voluntarily flood part of their hull, but this daring move embodied the spirit the Allied forces showed at Normandy, which allowed for the operation to be victorious.

What happened to the USS Texas (BB-35)?

USS Texas (BB-35) at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, 2022. (Photo Credit: Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0)

Following the Normandy invasion, the USS Texas assisted in the Battle of Cherbourg and Operation Dragoon . The vessel was then transferred to the Pacific Theater, where she provided naval gun support during the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa . Earning a total of five battle stars during WWII, she was decommissioned in 1948.

Texas was the first ever US battleship to become a permanent museum ship and the first to be declared a National Historic Landmark. She is also the only remaining WWI-era dreadnought and the last capital ship to have served in both world wars.

On August 30, 2022, Texas set sail from her home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site , with her destination being the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp in Galveston, where her hull will undergo a $35 million repair and upgrade . Due to her age and the amount of time she's spent in the water, the underpart of the battleship has begun to rust and wear away, and efforts are needed to keep her afloat.

The work is expected to take between nine and 12 months to complete.