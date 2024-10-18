Open in App
    • War History Online

    The seriously creative way two USAF F-15 Eagle pilots scored an air-to-air kill during the Gulf War

    By Elisabeth Edwards,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TehU_0wCOzQ5K00

    In the Gulf War , the skies turned into an intense battleground, with fierce clashes between Coalition and Iraqi forces. The Coalition launched an extensive air campaign, conducting 100,000 sorties and dropping an impressive 88,500 tons of bombs from January 17 to February 23, 1991. On February 14, two pilots flying McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagles accomplished a notable feat by hitting an Iraqi helicopter mid-air with a bomb.

    An ordinary mission with extraordinary results

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sy6PD_0wCOzQ5K00
    McDonnell Douglas F-15C Eagle with the 44th Fighter Squadron, 2019. (Photo Credit: Airman 1st Class Matthew Seefeldt / US Air Force / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    US Air Force Capt. Tim "Rhino" Bennett and his weapons system officer Capt. Dan "Chewy" Bakke were on the lookout for Scud missiles near Al-Qa'im when they were discovered and came under attack from Iraqi helicopters.

    In an article for Air Force Magazine , Bennett recalled:

    "The mission was a Scud CAP [combat air patrol] in northwestern Iraq. During the Scud CAPs, we would look around with either the FLIR targeting pod or the radar to find the mobile Scuds. My wingman had twelve Mk. 82s, and I had four GBU-10s-2,000-pound LGBs-four AIM-9s, and two external fuel tanks. I was leading the flight."

    Enemy helicopters closing in

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItPmB_0wCOzQ5K00
    Capt. Michael "Meat" Willhide and Lt. Col. Tim "Rhino" Bennett with the 157th Fighter Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina prepare for takeoff. (Photo Credit: Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson / 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs / DVIDS / Public Domain)

    At 1:00 AM, the operation commenced.

    Heavy cloud cover blocked their path, compelling Bennett and Bakke to climb above the turbulent weather. Simultaneously, they received an alert from a Boeing E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, informing them that a Special Forces team on the ground was in immediate danger: five Iraqi helicopters were approaching their position.

    Using radar, Bennett identified the helicopters as Mil Mi-24 Hinds , infamous for carrying enemy troops armed with artillery. It appeared the Mi-24s were positioned to provide support for an imminent assault on nearby US Special Forces units.

    Plan of attack

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBDBN_0wCOzQ5K00
    Messages written by military personnel on GBU-10 Paveway IIs used in air combat. (Photo Credit: Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

    The two pilots aimed to hit the lead helicopter with a GBU-10 Paveway II while it remained on the ground. If the bomb struck its target, it would obliterate the helicopter; even if the chopper took off before the impact, it would still eliminate the troops it had just deployed.

    They dropped the bomb from four miles out as Bennett's F-15 hurtled through the sky at 700 MPH and 2,500 feet. At the release moment, their radar indicated the target was moving at 100 knots and climbing. Recognizing that they were now too distant, Bennett and Bakke understood the bomb wouldn't reach the helicopter.

    A near miss

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VOCM_0wCOzQ5K00
    An Iraqi Mil Mi-24 Hind helicopter fires a missile. (Photo Credit: Ahmad Al-Rubaye  / AFP / Getty Images)

    As seconds went by with no sign that the bomb had exploded, Bennett told Bakke to keep the laser pointed on the Mi-24. He recalled saying, “There’s no chance the bomb will get him now,” but, remarkably, the helicopter turned toward them, allowing Bakke to secure the laser-guided bomb on the target.

    "There was a big flash, and I could see pieces flying in different directions," said Bennett. "It blew the helicopter to hell, damn near vaporized it."

    Worried about friendly fire

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPeuW_0wCOzQ5K00
    Sikorsky MH-53 Pave Lows from Hurlburt Field flying over the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: Senior Airman Emily Moore / US Air Force / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    The AWACS came over the radio and told the pilot, “I understand you visually ID’d that as an Iraqi helo.” Bennett stated that, no, he hadn't visually identified the target, but was able to tell it was an Iraqi Mi-24 using infrared technology. Both he and Bakke then grew tense, worried they'd accidentally hit a friendly helicopter. At the time, special operators were flying into Iraq in Sikorsky MH-53 Pave Lows, and Bennett wondered if they'd accidentally targeted one.

    Thankfully, the AWACS confirmed that no friendly aircraft were in the area - the pair's attack was successful.

    Striker becomes the target

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKllB_0wCOzQ5K00
    Patriot missile launchers (MIM-104 Patriot) are ready for use at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The weapons were used throughout the Gulf War to defend against Iraqi Scud missile attacks. (Photo Credit: Jacques Langevin / Sygma / Getty Images)

    That wasn't the end of Bennett's unbelievable mission. After confirming the hit was an enemy helicopter, large flashes appeared all around. What he initially thought were surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) being fired from below were actually bombs being dropped from above.

    "AWACS had sent another flight in and told them to drop bombs on a set of coordinates. Those coordinates happened to be us!" Bennett and Bakke immediately left the area, and with just 15 minutes remaining in their mission managed to strike an enemy Scud missile, before returning to base.

    Want War History Online 's content sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here!

    Tim Bennett left active duty following the Gulf War, but flew General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons with the South Carolina Air National Guard until he retired in 2017, having reached the rank of lieutenant colonel.

    Comments / 1
    Mark Goodall
    51m ago
    truly a remarkable feat, just goes to show you the best of the best for flying on that day. may you always land with your gear on the deck and your cockpit Towards the Sky may you always be remembered for the inspiration you truly are to all the men and women in America mentors to all thank you for your service gentlemen thank you for being the best of the best. a United States Army veteran California
