China Secretly Salvaged a British Submarine From the Ocean Floor - And Nobody Found Out for Three Decades

In 1931, the British Royal Navy lost a long-range submarine less than two years after she was commissioned. The incident, which saw HMS Poseidon (P99) collide with a Chinese cargo ship, served as a tragic, yet informative lesson. While the event generated controversy, it didn't dominate public or media attention. Instead, what intrigues most is that China secretly salvaged the wreck many years later.

HMS Poseidon (P99) collides with the SS Yuta

HMS Poseidon (P99) at sea. (Photo Credit: Arkivi / Getty Images)

On June 9, 1931, HMS Poseidon , a Parthian -class submarine, was engaged in surface exercises off the coast of a leased naval base near Wēihǎi, China. Despite good visibility, the submarine collided with the Chinese merchant vessel SS Yuta , resulting in a large hole in Poseidon 's starboard hull.

Within moments, Poseidon began to sink, causing her crew to scramble for safety; there was little time for evacuation. Of all of the crew members on board, only 31 sailors were able to escape before the submarine plunged to the ocean floor, more than 100 feet below.

The rescue operation included the aircraft carrier HMS Hermes (95), the heavy cruiser HMS Berwick (65), and Poseidon 's sister submarine HMS Perseus (N36). Despite these efforts, the incident led to the loss of 21 crew members.

Leading to important policy changes

Testing of a Davis Submerged Escape Apparatus, 1942. (Photo Credit: Lt. C.J. Ware, Royal Navy Official Photographer / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Remarkably, eight crew members aboard HMS Poseidon successfully escaped using the Davis Submerged Escape Apparatus , an early form of scuba gear. Unfortunately, not all of them made it; two of the eight failed to reach the surface, and one later died.

The incident prompted significant changes in the Royal Navy's submarine escape procedures. The successful escape of some of Poseidon 's crew led the Admiralty to revise its approach. Previously, crews were instructed to wait for rescue, but following the collision, the emphasis shifted to immediate escape attempts. This change was announced in the House of Commons in March 1934.

Additionally, the military began installing escape chambers on submarines and further explored treatments for decompression sickness.

China launches a secret salvage mission

HMS Poseidon (P99) and Proteus (N229), Parthian -class submarines, in drydock. (Photo Credit: Royal Navy Official Photographer / Imperial War Museums / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

The wreck of HMS Poseidon was left on the ocean floor after the collision and for decades lay undisturbed; there was little discussion or interest in the wreck.

In 1972, during the Cultural Revolution , China conducted a secret mission to salvage the wreck of Poseidon . The operation, conducted by newly-formed underwater recovery units, was shrouded in secrecy, with details only emerging decades later.

The mission was a complex endeavor, involving significant logistical and technical challenges. The reasons behind it are still unknown, with theories ranging from China wanting to test its recovery capabilities to clearing a navigational hazard.

Keeping the salvage of HMS Poseidon (P99) under wraps

Steven Schwankert attending the screening of The Six at the Vancouver International Film Festival, 2021. (Photo Credit: Phillip Chin / WireImage / Getty Images)

The salvage operation was kept under wraps for decades, and it wasn’t until 2002 that the first hints came out, thanks to an article in the Chinese magazine Modern Ships . This piqued the interest of researchers, leading to further investigations.

The West learned of the mission through Steven Schwankert, an American journalist and diving enthusiast. Schwankert stumbled upon the story during his research and was intrigued by the lack of information out there. His work led him to Hong Kong, where he uncovered the details of the 1972 salvage. He also came across testimony from a man who claimed to have witnessed the vessel being pulled from the ocean.

Schwankert published his six years of research in the book, Poseidon: China's Secret Salvage of Britain's Lost Submarine , and the mission was covered in a 2013 documentary, The Poseidon Project.

These revelations sparked renewed interest in Poseidon and her crew, and the British government sought an explanation from China, leading to several diplomatic discussions.