Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • War History Online

    China Secretly Salvaged a British Submarine From the Ocean Floor - And Nobody Found Out for Three Decades

    By Clare Fitzgerald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B841T_0w6DaJV000

    In 1931, the British Royal Navy lost a long-range submarine less than two years after she was commissioned. The incident, which saw HMS Poseidon (P99) collide with a Chinese cargo ship, served as a tragic, yet informative lesson. While the event generated controversy, it didn't dominate public or media attention. Instead, what intrigues most is that China secretly salvaged the wreck many years later.

    HMS Poseidon (P99) collides with the SS Yuta

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGP9U_0w6DaJV000
    HMS Poseidon (P99) at sea. (Photo Credit: Arkivi / Getty Images)

    On June 9, 1931, HMS Poseidon , a Parthian -class submarine, was engaged in surface exercises off the coast of a leased naval base near Wēihǎi, China. Despite good visibility, the submarine collided with the Chinese merchant vessel SS Yuta , resulting in a large hole in Poseidon 's starboard hull.

    Within moments, Poseidon began to sink, causing her crew to scramble for safety; there was little time for evacuation. Of all of the crew members on board, only 31 sailors were able to escape before the submarine plunged to the ocean floor, more than 100 feet below.

    The rescue operation included the aircraft carrier HMS Hermes (95), the heavy cruiser HMS Berwick (65), and Poseidon 's sister submarine HMS Perseus (N36). Despite these efforts, the incident led to the loss of 21 crew members.

    Leading to important policy changes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVBn4_0w6DaJV000
    Testing of a Davis Submerged Escape Apparatus, 1942. (Photo Credit: Lt. C.J. Ware, Royal Navy Official Photographer / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

    Remarkably, eight crew members aboard HMS Poseidon successfully escaped using the Davis Submerged Escape Apparatus , an early form of scuba gear. Unfortunately, not all of them made it; two of the eight failed to reach the surface, and one later died.

    The incident prompted significant changes in the Royal Navy's submarine escape procedures. The successful escape of some of Poseidon 's crew led the Admiralty to revise its approach. Previously, crews were instructed to wait for rescue, but following the collision, the emphasis shifted to immediate escape attempts. This change was announced in the House of Commons in March 1934.

    Additionally, the military began installing escape chambers on submarines and further explored treatments for decompression sickness.

    China launches a secret salvage mission

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIqQv_0w6DaJV000
    HMS Poseidon (P99) and Proteus (N229), Parthian -class submarines, in drydock. (Photo Credit: Royal Navy Official Photographer / Imperial War Museums / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    The wreck of HMS Poseidon was left on the ocean floor after the collision and for decades lay undisturbed; there was little discussion or interest in the wreck.

    In 1972, during the Cultural Revolution , China conducted a secret mission to salvage the wreck of Poseidon . The operation, conducted by newly-formed underwater recovery units, was shrouded in secrecy, with details only emerging decades later.

    The mission was a complex endeavor, involving significant logistical and technical challenges. The reasons behind it are still unknown, with theories ranging from China wanting to test its recovery capabilities to clearing a navigational hazard.

    Keeping the salvage of HMS Poseidon (P99) under wraps

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5VUj_0w6DaJV000
    Steven Schwankert attending the screening of The Six at the Vancouver International Film Festival, 2021. (Photo Credit: Phillip Chin / WireImage / Getty Images)

    The salvage operation was kept under wraps for decades, and it wasn’t until 2002 that the first hints came out, thanks to an article in the Chinese magazine Modern Ships . This piqued the interest of researchers, leading to further investigations.

    The West learned of the mission through Steven Schwankert, an American journalist and diving enthusiast. Schwankert stumbled upon the story during his research and was intrigued by the lack of information out there. His work led him to Hong Kong, where he uncovered the details of the 1972 salvage. He also came across testimony from a man who claimed to have witnessed the vessel being pulled from the ocean.

    Schwankert published his six years of research in the book, Poseidon: China's Secret Salvage of Britain's Lost Submarine , and the mission was covered in a 2013 documentary, The Poseidon Project.

    More from us: The USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) is Just One of Three Submarines to Be Named for a Living Person

    Are you a fan of all things ships and submarines? If so, subscribe to our Daily Warships newsletter!

    These revelations sparked renewed interest in Poseidon and her crew, and the British government sought an explanation from China, leading to several diplomatic discussions.

    Comments / 23
    Add a Comment
    Mark Suprock
    12h ago
    It was probably salvaged for pre nuclear steel.
    Samuel Tucker
    20h ago
    there was a similar action a few decades ago. . .. about half a century. . .. the extreme radiation may have contributed to molecular and elemental changes in the materials leading to the breakage of the, 'ocean miner' craftily crafted craft. The information systems are still immature while the author of the material remains unmoved.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    South Korea removed 1,300 cameras from its military bases after discovering they're designed to feed back to a Chinese server
    Business Insider29 days ago
    The US Navy is burning through missiles in the Middle East that it would need in a war with China
    Business Insider5 days ago
    China has built a giant Osprey-like drone that engineers say can carry 10 passengers and fly at 340 mph
    Business Insider1 day ago
    The CIA Refused to Return a National Guardsman's Body to His Family After the Bay of Pigs Invasion
    War History Online3 days ago
    Seven secret military bases from around the world that are straight out of a 'James Bond' movie
    War History Online18 hours ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times8 days ago
    U.S. Gymnast Suni Lee Stuns In A Tiny White Swimsuit
    The Spun2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    WD-40 is Flying off the Shelves in New Jersey, Here’s Why
    New Jersey 101.53 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent5 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Navy veteran facing years in Dubai prison for travelling with his prescription medication
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Mayor Beheaded Just Days After Taking Office In Grisly Murder
    Wide Open Eats8 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com9 days ago
    The MiG-29 Fulcrum was the Soviet fighter that took on America's best and still dominates the skies today
    War History Online7 days ago
    Female engineer, 27, crushed to death by steamroller on construction site
    The US Sun7 days ago
    Lithuania says it intercepted military supplies on their way to Russia, and sent them to Ukraine instead
    Business Insider8 days ago
    Disney Departs Florida, Starts New Chapter in Alabama
    disneyfanatic.com2 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    The rank of 6-star general has only been awarded to three men in the history of the US military
    War History Online6 days ago
    New secret tomb found in the ancient city of Petra contains the remains of at least 12 humans and a 'Holy Grail' cup
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Israel reveals Hezbollah special forces terrorist 'bunker' located under home with weapons, motorcycles
    Fox News1 day ago
    The German General Who Disrespected the Führer to His Face - And Lived to Tell the Tale
    War History Online5 days ago
    Ailing Al Pacino’s Tragic Final Days: 'Godfather' Star Admits He Doesn’t Believe in Afterlife After Seeing 'No Light' Amid Near-Death Covid Fright
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    I took a car for a test drive and got pulled over within seconds – now I’m in middle of a feud with dealership and cops
    The US Sun5 days ago
    A buried Civil War sub missing for decades may have just been detected by a drone
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Unknown drone fleet breached US military base airspace in Virginia for 17 straight days: report
    Fox News2 days ago
    ‘Hugely rare discovery’ at ‘Indiana Jones’ filming site: 2,000-year-old tomb with 12 skeletons and Holy Grail chalice
    New York Post1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy