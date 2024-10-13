Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • War History Online

    Comparing 7 Historic Battlefields - From Combat to Peace

    By Madeline Hiltz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCwzu_0w56Mico00

    Battles typically have a lasting physical impact on the places where they occur, leaving behind scars that hint at what happened. The following in a comparison of historic battlefields to their modern-day counterparts, to see how they've changed and healed - essentially, a then and now of the sites of some of the world's most intense engagements.

    Then and Now: Battle of Verdun

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2butqv_0w56Mico00
    Site of the Battle of Verdun - November 1916 versus 2005. (Photo Credit: 1. Topical Press Agency / Getty Images 2. Oeuvre Personnelle / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    The Battle of Verdun was one of the longest and bloodiest battles of the First World War . In 1916, the Germans launched a major offensive against the French Army. Lasting from February 21-December 18, 1916, both sides suffered heavy losses. No one is sure how many perished, but it's estimated there were around 400,000 French and 350,000 German casualties.

    Of the nearly 800,000 casualties at Verdun, an estimated 70 percent were caused by artillery. The Germans launched two million shells during their opening bombardment; during the 10-month engagement, both sides fired an estimated 40-60 million shells. Their impact is still very noticeable in the battlefield terrain today, as shown during these then and now images.

    Then and Now: Battle of Gettysburg

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4EAw_0w56Mico00
    Site of the Battle of Gettysburg - 1833 versus 1956. (Photo Credit: 1. Timothy H. O'Sullivan / Library of Congress' Civil War Photographs / No Known Restrictions 2. Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

    The Battle of Gettysburg was a major battle in the American Civil War , resulting in a crushing Southern defeat. Pictured above is Alfred Waud, a sketch artist for Harper's Weekly . He's sitting on a boulder-strewn hill on the south end of Houck's Ridge at the Gettysburg Battlefield known as "Devil's Den."

    On the second day of the battle, the area of the Devil's Den saw intense fighting as part of Gen. Robert E. Lee 's flank attacks. Ultimately, around 5,500 Confederate soldiers who were part of Maj. Gen. Bell Hood's division captured the Devil's Den from Maj. Gen. David Bell Birney. Total casualties amounted to 800 deaths for the Union forces and more than 1,800 for the South.

    The Devil's Den has since become a tourist attraction and among the most regularly-visited battlefields on this list. It features cannons, memorials and walkways, and several boulders have been worn down from the large amount of foot traffic over the years.

    Then and Now: Omaha Beach

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tr5za_0w56Mico00
    Omaha Beach, one of the sites of the Allied landings on D-Day - 1944 versus 2019. (Photo Credit: 1. Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images 2. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

    Omaha Beach linked the American and British landing sites during the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944. It's a five-mile section of the coast of Normandy, and was the most restricted and heavily-defended beach during the Allied invasion. The waters and beach were heavily mined by the Wehrmacht , with numerous fighting positions in the area supported by an extensive trench system.

    Some of these fortifications can still be seen protruding from the sand, as shown in the above battlefield then and now images.

    Then and Now: Battle of Stalingrad

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjmmK_0w56Mico00
    Barmaley Fountain following the Battle of Stalingrad - 1943 versus 2013. (Photo Credit: 1. Sergey Strunnikov / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain 2. Фото пресс-службы Президента России / Wikimedia Commons CC BY 4.0)

    The Battle of Stalingrad stopped the German advance into the Soviet Union, and many historians consider it to be a turning point for the Allies in the Second World War.

    Stalingrad - now Volgograd - was a large industrial city that produced armaments and tractors for the Red Army. The preliminary bombing campaign devastated the city. However, the rubble actually aided the Soviets, as they used it for cover and as sniper perches.

    Pictured above is the city center, with a train station in the background. In the foreground is the Barmaley Fountain, which was restored after the war, but ultimately removed in the 1950s. In 2013, a replica was installed near the original railway station, creating an impressive battlefield comparison for then versus now.

    Then and Now: Battle of the Somme

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brC7J_0w56Mico00
    French city of Pèronne, site of the Battle of the Somme - 1916 versus 2016. (Photo Credit: 1. ullstein bild / Getty Images 2. Matt Card / Stringer / Getty Images)

    The Battle of the Somme was one of the bloodiest engagements of the First World War. It was an unsuccessful Allied offensive against German forces on the Western Front . By the end of the battle in November 1916, nearly one million Allied and German soldiers had been either killed or wounded.

    The operational objective of the Anglo-French forces was to capture the cities of Pèronne and Bapaume, to root out the Germans. However, the Allies were unsuccessful in doing so, and the enemy troops maintained their positions over the winter.

    Pictured above in this striking then and now composition of the battlefield is a German soldier walking through the destroyed city of Pèronne (on the left) and the rebuilt city in 2016.

    Then and Now: Tet Offensive

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFw2a_0w56Mico00
    The Cho Lon District of Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, was the site of the Tet Offensive - 1968 versus 2017. (Photo Credit: 1. Bettmann / Getty Images 2. Jim 陳 / Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 2.0)

    The Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War consisted of multiple attacks staged by North Vietnamese and carried out on five major South Vietnamese cities and numerous villages and towns. The Cho Lon district of Saigon (the above left photo) was a particularly bloody area of the fighting.

    Then and Now: Battle of Okinawa

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNwiW_0w56Mico00
    Battle of Okinawa - 1945 versus 2018. (Photo Credit: 1. US Marine Corps / Getty Images 2. Carl Court / Getty Images)

    The Battle of Okinawa was one of the bloodiest battles in the Pacific Theater during the Second World War. The engagement was defined by terrible ground fighting, intense naval battles, kamikaze warfare and a high civilian death toll.

    More from us: Digby Tatham-Warter: The British Major Who Disabled A German Tank With An Umbrella

    Want War History Online 's content sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here!

    There remains a massive US military presence in Okinawa today, although it's no longer an occupying force - rather, they're there as part of a symbiotic partnership with modern-day Japan.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Simo Häyhä was the deadliest sniper in the history of war
    War History Online19 days ago
    Graves Erskine: The Storied US Marine Who Escorted the Unknown Soldier Back to America
    War History Online2 days ago
    How Canadian paratroopers stopped the Soviet Red Army's westward advance at the end of WWII
    War History Online9 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
    Roddie Edmonds stood up to a German Commandant at a POW camp and saved the lives of hundreds of Jewish-American soldiers
    War History Online6 days ago
    Black man found hanged after lawsuit against police
    rolling out6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Nine forgotten facts about the most decorated American soldier of all time
    War History Online7 days ago
    6 Unsolved Mysteries From World War II We Doubt Will Ever Be Solved
    War History Online5 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    33 rare photos of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that you probably haven't seen before
    War History Online6 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic5 days ago
    The Effects of the US Military's Devastating Chemical Warfare Campaign in Vietnam Are Still Being Felt
    War History Online1 day ago
    7 Reasons Why Italy Was Forced to Surrender During World War II
    War History Online5 days ago
    Spilling 9 secrets about the CIA that they don't want you to know
    War History Online6 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Last Commissioned American Battleship Served in World War II, Korea and in the Gulf War
    War History Online5 days ago
    Historians and treasure hunters alike have been searching for the 'lost' Confederate gold for over 150 years
    War History Online7 days ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard29 days ago
    Sydney Sweeney Shamed For Showing Her ‘Balloons’ In Plunging Jumpsuit
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    China Secretly Salvaged a British Submarine From the Ocean Floor - And Nobody Found Out for Three Decades
    War History Online1 day ago
    The 'Lumber Jills' Who Stepped in When Britain's Men Went Off to War
    War History Online2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Elizabeth Montgomery Recalled "Rivalry" Between Agnes Moorehead and Mabel Albertson
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    6 Retired Military Ranks - How Many Do You Know?
    War History Online3 days ago
    Did the Trojan War Actually Happen?
    War History Online2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy