Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • War History Online

    The Diamond-Winged Fighter That Couldn't Out-Perform the F-22 Raptor

    By Clare Fitzgerald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xW8j7_0w4CD2c400

    Northrop, now known as Northrop Grumman, is one of North America's most renowned military aircraft manufacturers. As such, it was no surprise when the company participated in the development of a potential replacement for the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle. The company's entry, the YF-23 ( dubbed the "Black Widow II" ), competed against a design from Lockheed. While it wasn't selected, the YF-23 remains a memorable entry in the history of fighter jets.

    Replacing the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKNHW_0w4CD2c400
    McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle, 2007. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Samuel Rogers / U.S. Air Force / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    The Northrop YF-23 was developed as part of the US Air Force's Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program, which required a replacement for the aging F-15 Eagle . In service since the mid-1970s, the F-15 was beginning to struggle against newer Soviet fighters, like the Mikoyan MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-27 .

    The ATF program listed several requirements. The new aircraft needed to excel in both air superiority and ground attack roles, ensuring its effectiveness in a wide range of combat scenarios. It also had to incorporate cutting-edge advancements in stealth, power and flight-control systems.

    Developing the Northrop YF-23

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2dvY_0w4CD2c400
    Northrop YF-23. (Photo Credit: U.S Air Force / National Museum of the USAF / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    Working together in McDonnell Douglas, the Northrop Corporation was one of two companies chosen by the US Air Force to put together a prototype for consideration. The other was Lockheed, which partnered with both General Dynamics and Boeing.

    Right off the bat, there were differences in how both sides approached the project. Lockheed opted to focus on agility - basically, making the aircraft easily maneuverable in-flight - while Northrop believed there needed to be more of an emphasis on stealth and speed. This proved to be a labor-intensive process, with engineers working to balance stealth and aerodynamic performance.

    The resulting product was a diamond-winged aircraft. This particular shape was chosen because it minimized radar detection.

    Northrop YF-23 specs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZXmC_0w4CD2c400
    Northrop YF-23s, 1994. (Photo Credit: NASA / DFRC / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    As aforementioned, the Northrop YF-23's diamond-wing design reduced its radar cross-section, making it more stealthy than its predecessors. It could also reach a top speed of March 2.2 , thanks to two turbofan engines , with a unique standout feature being the aircraft's ability to "supercruise" - maintaining supersonic speeds without the use of afterburners. This not only contributed to its stealth capabilities, but also helped conserve fuel.

    Keeping in line with the US Air Force's requirement for the use of state-of-the-art flight equipment, the YF-23 featured a fly-by-wire control system and an advanced radar system, the latter of which allowed for long-range target detection and tracking. For those not familiar with aerial combat, this meant the fighter could be effective in both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

    The YF-23 was designed to carry an M61 Vulcan as its primary weaponry, with an internal bay that was large enough to carry four AIM-120 AMRAAM or AIM-7 Sparrow medium-range missiles, along with two AIM-9 short-range missiles.

    Losing out to Lockheed's design

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bePrx_0w4CD2c400
    Lockheed YF-22A, 1990. (Photo Credit: US Air Force / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    Unfortunately, the Northrop YF-23 wasn't the design the US Air Force chose to enter production. While it hit much of what the service wanted, there's was one issue that couldn't be overlooked: its lack of maneuverability. As aforementioned, Lockheed's design focused on agility, with thrust-vectoring capabilities, and this was deemed more important than the upgrades Northrop brought with its own design.

    Outside of its lack of agility, Lockheed just simply had the upper hand. Its design, which later became the F-22 Raptor , was seen as more adaptable, should it be changed in the future, and the company was thought to have a better, more effective approach to program management.

    With the YF-23 out of the running, the two prototypes were sent to NASA 's Dryden Flight Research Center in California, where they continued undergoing tests, but never saw active service. They have since been put on display, at the Western Museum of Flight and the National Museum of the United States Air Force .

    An attempt to revive the Northrop YF-23

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ti3LX_0w4CD2c400
    Northrop YF-23s. (Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force / National Museum of the USAF / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    In the early 2000s, there was an attempt to revive the YF-23, with Northrop Grumman proposing a regional bomber variant, the FB-23. This aimed to leverage the original aircraft's stealth and speed for long-rang strike missions. While initially promising, it wasn't meant to be, with the US Air Force opting to go with other programs emphasizing greater range and payload capacity.

    More from us: Is the Shenyang FC-31 China’s Answer to the US Air Force’s F-35 Lightning II?

    Want War History Online 's content sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter here!

    Surprisingly, Japan also played a role in the YF-23's potential revival. Around the same time Northrop Grumman was looking at developing the FB-23 variant, the Asian nation was looking for a fighter aircraft to replace its aging military fleet. There was speculation that an updated version of the YF-23 would be offered up as a contender, but Japan ultimately decided to develop its own, leading to the creation of the Mitsubishi X-2 Shinshin .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Pete31415
    1d ago
    Still a great plane and should be brought back
    Mayomi Bravo
    2d ago
    F-23 will be great
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The MiG-29 Fulcrum was the Soviet fighter that took on America's best and still dominates the skies today
    War History Online6 days ago
    The Marine Corps’ AH-1Z Viper Is One of the Fastest Attack Helicopters in the World
    24/7 Wall St.5 days ago
    War analysts say the massive Iranian missile attack the US called 'ineffective' likely wasn't just for show
    Business Insider12 days ago
    The US Navy is burning through missiles in the Middle East that it would need in a war with China
    Business Insider3 days ago
    The Fastest US Air Force Combat Aircraft Currently in Service
    24/7 Wall St.4 days ago
    World’s largest 8-ton warhead ‘monster missile’ revealed, can crush 100m deep bunkers
    Interesting Engineering13 days ago
    Why was one of the designers behind the B-2 Spirit sentenced to three decades in prison?
    War History Online3 days ago
    Massive Cruise Ship Rocked by Hurricane Milton in Shocking Video
    suggest.com4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    5 Slowest Selling New Cars in 2024 That Could Be The Biggest Bargains in 2025
    GOBankingRates20 days ago
    Why didn't the pilot who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima get a funeral or gravestone?
    War History Online14 days ago
    Unknown drone fleet breached US military base airspace in Virginia for 17 straight days: report
    Fox News1 day ago
    China Secretly Salvaged a British Submarine From the Ocean Floor - And Nobody Found Out for Three Decades
    War History Online13 hours ago
    The US’s New Nuclear Weapons, Mysterious Fogbanks And Inertial Confinement Fusion
    hackaday.com3 days ago
    The rank of 6-star general has only been awarded to three men in the history of the US military
    War History Online5 days ago
    Northrop Grumman Unveils the Next Generation of Bushmaster Chain Gun
    designdevelopmenttoday.com5 days ago
    Space Force Makes Tricky Maneuver with Top-Secret Space Plane to Dispose of Debris
    Military.com3 hours ago
    Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Two women were brought in to fly the B-29 Superfortress when men were too scared to do the job
    War History Online4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Chevrolet sparks excitement with introduction of new commercial vans: 'There's trust in the name'
    thecooldown.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    South Carolina became a Cold War casualty when the USAF accidentally dropped a nuclear bomb on the state
    War History Online4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    John Wick's back tattoo reveals a connection to the US Marine Corps
    War History Online5 days ago
    U.S Tightens Noose on Iran’s ‘Ghost Fleet’ After Israel Attack
    gcaptain.com3 days ago
    Huge Hardware Chain With 4,500 Stores Files For Bankruptcy
    iheart.com7 hours ago
    Arrest made after FEMA crews threatened amid hurricane relief efforts
    CBS News10 hours ago
    Experts Puzzled After 'Top of the Line' Navy Ship Capsizes and Sinks: 'It's Confusing'
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Efforts by the US to counter China in the South China Sea could backfire
    Business Insider2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy