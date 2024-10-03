Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • War History Online

    A gigantic WWII relic lay undiscovered beneath Chatres, France until road workers accidentally unearthed it

    By Rosemary Giles,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5Hie_0vtJqpkv00

    During World War II, both Allied and Axis forces mobilized huge amounts of troops. The intense battles that followed resulted in a heavy amount of debris, much of which can be seen even decades later. While smaller items such as hand grenades and land mines are frequently found, there are also rare discoveries of larger, historically important artifacts from that period.

    Chartres is no stranger to war

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cY6wr_0vtJqpkv00
    Free French fighters following the liberation of Chartres, 1944. (Photo Credit: Robert Capa / Keystone / Getty Images)

    Chartres is no stranger to conflict, having experienced it for decades, and this was no different during World War II . It was one of many European cities to suffer heavy bombings during the early years of the conflict, and it was also the site of intense fighting in August 1944, just over two months after the D-Day landings at Normandy.

    Saving the Chartres cathedral

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9Iup_0vtJqpkv00
    Chartres cathedral, 1935. (Photo Credit: Roger Viollet Collection / Getty Images)

    The Americans led the charge into the city, given the responsibility of driving out the Germans and demolishing the grand cathedral, which officials feared might be serving as a lookout point. On August 16, Col. Welborn Barton Griffith, Jr., a liaison officer with the XX Corps, questioned if this was necessary and suggested a reconnaissance mission behind enemy lines to check if the church’s bell tower was occupied by enemy forces. After it was verified that the bell tower was clear, the order to destroy the cathedral was revoked.

    Fighting to liberate Chartres

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytlti_0vtJqpkv00
    Gen. Charles de Gaulle acknowledging the tumultuous welcome given to him by residents of Chartres, France, 1944. (Photo Credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)

    While the cathedral itself was free of German soldiers, the rest of Chartres remained under occupation. Reconnaissance missions conducted by the 3rd Cavalry Group and the 1139 Engineer Combat Group led to clashes, with the Americans receiving help from the Free French and the French Resistance.

    On August 18, the 5th Infantry and 7th Armored Divisions, part of Gen. George Patton 's US Third Army, liberated Chartres . This victory was one of many confrontations between the Allies and the Germans that contributed to the eventual liberation of Paris .

    Workers thought they were conducting normal road maintenance...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAXTL_0vtJqpkv00
    Mechanical digger lifting an M5 Stuart from the 31st Tank Battalion out of the ground, 2008. (Photo Credit: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP / Getty Images)

    In 2008, while performing their routine maintenance work near Chartres, a team of road workers stumbled upon something surprising. As they were digging near the famous cathedral, they unintentionally uncovered what seemed to be a large machine located directly in the area where they were working.

    An amazing discovery beneath the streets of Chartres

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ex7kw_0vtJqpkv00
    A mechanical digger lifting an M5 Stuart from the 31st Tank Battalion out of the ground, 2008. (Photo Credit: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP / Getty Images)

    Baffled by the mysterious object, the workers attempted to load it onto their truck but faced challenges, prompting them to seek assistance from a mechanical digger to lift the enormous metal relic from the earth. Even though they succeeded in retrieving it, they required the expertise of specialists to actually determine what they had discovered.

    Upon further investigation, it became clear that this discovery was connected to the liberation of Chartres during World War II.

    A long-lost M5 Stuart

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwJjr_0vtJqpkv00
    A mechanical digger lifting an M5 Stuart from the 31st Tank Battalion out of the ground, 2008. (Photo Credit: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP / Getty Images)

    According to experts, the unidentified vehicle was identified as an American tank that played a role in the liberation of France in 1944. Remarkably, they were able to locate witnesses who remembered seeing the vehicle during the liberation efforts, operated by US troops.

    Serving with the 31st Tank Battalion

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEIky_0vtJqpkv00
    A mechanical digger lifting an M5 Stuart from the 31st Tank Battalion out of the ground, 2008. (Photo Credit: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP / Getty Images)

    The M5 Stuart light tank, as they identified it , had served with Maj. Leslie Lohse of the 31st Tank Battalion, 7th Armored Division, who'd helped with the liberation of Chartres. The tank was the first to enter the city during the Allied liberation efforts, but it was abandoned while on a reconnaissance mission , with witnesses stating it had either slipped off of its tracks or ran out of fuel.

    When World War II was over, the M5 was pushed into a bomb crater and buried, as a means of clearing the road. For the next eight decades, it remained beneath the ground, with few aware of its existence.

    The M5 Stuart was a variant of the M3

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30yTI2_0vtJqpkv00
    M5 Stuart, 1940s. (Photo Credit: PhotoQuest / Getty Images)

    The M5 Stuart was developed by the Americans in 1942 as an improved version of the M3. As a result of the increased demand for radial aero-engines, which were in short supply, the US military wanted to develop a tank that could operate with another engine. One designed by Cadillac, the V8, was chosen to power the new armored vehicle, which also featured a redesigned hull.

    By the end of the Second World War, 2,074 M5s had been produced. While a good tank, it was rather small, compared to others.

    No match for larger enemy tanks

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ytf4J_0vtJqpkv00
    M5 Stuart, 1945. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army / Department of Ordnance - Army Ground Forces / Development of Armored Vehicles, Volume I: Tanks / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    More from us: K2 Black Panther: One of the World's Most Expensive Tanks

    New! Want to become a trivia master? Sign up for our War History Fact of the Day newsletter!

    It's not unusual that the discovery made in Chartres was an M5, given it was readily used by the Americans during their push into France. However, it was a poor match for enemy vehicles, as it was only equipped with a 37 mm cannon, compared to the 88 mm ones many German tanks were equipped with.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Why didn't the pilot who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima get a funeral or gravestone?
    War History Online4 days ago
    Germany secretly built a weather station in North America during WWII... it wasn't found until 30 years later!
    War History Online8 days ago
    20 rare photos from World War II that let you in on all of the action
    War History Online3 days ago
    John F. Kennedy's first casket was buried at sea to keep it out of the hands of the 'morbidly curious'
    War History Online1 day ago
    These are the 6 deadliest warriors to ever hit the battlefield
    War History Online2 days ago
    The HK433 is the versatile rifle paving the way for the future of combat
    War History Online2 days ago
    After being hit by four torpedoes, the IJN Shinano became the largest warship ever sunk by a submarine
    War History Online3 days ago
    These seven popular slang phrases were actually started in the trenches of World War I
    War History Online1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Do you know the real reasons why Japan surrendered at the end of the Second World War?
    War History Online3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Germans ditched a captured Soviet T-34 tank after the Battle of Narva... it was found over 50 years later
    War History Online5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    It's time to address the rumors and reveal the truth about Mister Rogers' military service
    War History Online3 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    The infamous soldier-turned-guerrilla fighter who performed major surgery on himself in the jungle
    War History Online2 days ago
    The 'Swamp Ghost' was found in Papua New Guinea after thirty years- what was inside was shocking!
    War History Online3 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    We bet you never learned these 5 dark and disturbing facts about the Second World War in history class
    War History Online2 days ago
    6 dangers of the Vietnam Jungle that haunted American soldiers long after they returned home
    War History Online4 days ago
    Over 1,200 crewmen died when the 'Indestructible Diamond' was sunk in the Formosa Strait
    War History Online4 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    'Ghost Ship of the Pacific' Discovered Off the Coast of California
    War History Online17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy