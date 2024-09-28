Open in App
    • War History Online

    The Battle of Okinawa: The Bloody Final Chapter of WWII in the Pacific Theater

    By Micheal Chimaobi Kalu,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izn5g_0vnBXwJt00

    The Battle of Okinawa began just weeks prior to Germany's capitulation to the Allies. It represented the final significant clash in the Pacific Theater and was intended to be the Allies' last maneuver before the scheduled invasion of Japan, termed Operation Downfall. Over the course of 82 days, both sides were embroiled in a fierce struggle that, while concluding with an Allied triumph, exacted an immense toll in terms of casualties. Hundreds of thousands, comprising both military personnel and civilians, either perished or sustained injuries.

    Taking the battle to the southern part of Okinawa

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClAMd_0vnBXwJt00
    Marines with the 1st Marine Division in a phosphorous attack during the Battle of Okinawa, 1945. (Photo Credit: Keystone / Getty Images)

    The Battle of Okinawa began on April 1, 1945, with the largest amphibious landing of the Pacific Theater during the Second World War . The plan was to capture Kadena Air Base , from which Operation Downfall would be launched on the Japanese home islands.

    When the American troops landed on Okinawa, aided the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, they split up. The 96th and 7th Infantry Divisions moved toward the southern part of the island, unaware the Japanese were lying in wait. As they neared Shuri, they encountered a defensive triangle set up by enemy commander Lt. Gen. Mitsuru Ushijima. What occurred was a fierce battle that saw both sides suffer heavy losses, with the Americans capturing the area that May.

    Taking Kakazu Ridge

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsTAR_0vnBXwJt00
    US Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Wana Ridge, 1945. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Walter F. Kleine / Research at the National Archives: Pictures of World War II / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)

    After seizing Shuri, the Americans proceeded to take Kakazu Ridge, the outer defenses of the region. The fighting was intense, as the Japanese valiantly defended what appeared to be their last stronghold. Similar to Shuri, the casualty rates were alarmingly high, with the enemy concealed in reinforced caves and utilizing civilians to collect supplies.

    This situation complicated the Americans' efforts to confront the soldiers, resulting in significant civilian casualties. However, the Americans continued their advance. The Japanese mounted several attacks against the Allies but ultimately recognized they could not compete with the Americans' firepower and withdrew to their defensive positions.

    Fighting for control of Kadena and Yomitan Air Bases

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvwWN_0vnBXwJt00
    US Marines during the Battle of Okinawa, 1945. (Photo Credit: CORBIS / Getty Images)

    Within hours of landing , both the Kadena and Yomitan Air Bases were captured. This was a great feat for the Americans and set in motion the second stage of the operation, allowing for the northern region of Okinawa to be captured early into the battle. As well, the Motobu Peninsula, the center of the Japanese soldiers' defenses, was taken by the 6th Marine Division .

    Next up was Mount Yaedake, which proved a tough fight, due to the rocky and wooded terrain. Still, the Americans had it cleared by April 18. This was followed by Operation Gi-gou , which saw the Japanese send Giretsu Kuteitai Commandos to take Yomitan. While they were able to cause substantial damage to the base, all were killed without capturing it.

    Naval Battle of Okinawa

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WG9h_0vnBXwJt00
    USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) after being struck by Japanese kamikaze aircraft during the Battle of Okinawa, 1945. (Photo Credit: Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

    While much of the Battle of Okinawa took place on land, a large portion of the fighting also took place off the coast. Soon after the Allies landed on the island, the Japanese launched kamikaze attacks that caused tremendous damage to the US Fifth Fleet. When April 6, 1945, came around, 400 aircraft took off from Kyūshū , signaling the true beginning of the intense aerial assaults.

    The next day, the Japanese launched Operation Ten-Go , led by the battleship Yamato . The last major Japanese naval operation in the Pacific, it involved 10 vessels on what, for many, would be their final actions of the war. However, the Americans were able to intercept the fleet, launching an effective airborne counterattack that sunk Yamato and five other enemy vessels.

    Over the course of the naval battle , nearly 2,000 kamikaze aircraft attacked American positions around Okinawa. While no major US vessels were sunk, several smaller warships were, while 386 suffered some form of damage. The Japanese lost 16 vessels, with the loss of Yamato inflicting the biggest blow.

    In terms of aircraft, the Americans lost 763, while the Japanese saw 1,430 destroyed.

    Bloodiest battle of the Pacific Theater

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWAEz_0vnBXwJt00
    US Marine Lt. Col. R.P. Ross, Jr. placing the American flag on one of the remaining ramparts of Shuri Castle during the Battle of Okinawa, 1945. (Photo Credit: HUM Images / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

    The Battle of Okinawa lasted 82 long days and, by the time it came to an end, had solidified itself as the bloodiest of the Pacific Theater. It's difficult to ascertain an accurate number of deaths that were suffered, with most estimates putting the total into the hundreds of thousands : 12,520 Americans, 110,000 Japanese soldiers, and between 40,000 and 150,000 civilians.

    While the intention was to launch Operation Downfall not long after, the Japanese surrender following the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki made it so the mission didn't need to be undertaken.

    More from us: Bell P-63 Kingcobra: The American Fighter-Turned-Soviet Tank Buster

    Want to become a trivia master? Sign up for our War History Fact of the Day newsletter!

    As for the air bases that were captured during the battle, Kadena remains under American control as the largest and most active US Air Force base in East Asia. Yomitan was repaired after the engagement for use by US Navy, Marine and Air Force aircraft. It was closed in 1996 and, 10 years later, turned over to the Japanese government, which transformed it into a community complex.

    Michael Oren
    19h ago
    My uncle was a Marine who was part of the first wave into Okinawa. Never talked about it, said that he hoped we would never have to go into battle. 9 months in Vietnam and I completely understood what he was talking about.
    Joe Plantz
    21h ago
    As a young Marine in 1960, I was stationed on Okinawa. Some of our NCOs fought the battle for the island and would give us boots a tour if we bought the lunch and Booz.
