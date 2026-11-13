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Wapato
📅 All Grades Dinner & Book Night on December 17
9 days ago
📅 Family reading night with free books on Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Wapato families are invited to the annual All Grades “Dinner and a Book Family Night” on Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Commons.
Bring the whole family to enjoy:
- Reading and writing activities for all grade levels
- Free books for kids
- Story time with Santa
- Dinner together in a fun school setting
Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss it!
More Info: Wapato School District -
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