📅 Family reading night with free books on Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Wapato families are invited to the annual All Grades “Dinner and a Book Family Night” on Thursday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Commons.

Bring the whole family to enjoy:

Reading and writing activities for all grade levels

Free books for kids

Story time with Santa

Dinner together in a fun school setting

Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss it!