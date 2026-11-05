‘It’s Going to Take More Than That’: Bishop Erika Crawford Delivers Wednesday’s Word on ‘Wake Up With Dee’

(L-R) Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, Bishop Erika Crawford

Bishop Erika D. Crawford, the historic 143rd elected and consecrated bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, joined Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler for the weekly “Wednesday’s Word” segment on the Wake Up With Dee Morning Show on News & Talk WAOK.

Dawkins-Haigler introduced Bishop Crawford—presiding prelate of the 8th Episcopal District serving Mississippi and Louisiana, who made history in 2024 as the first woman to lead an episcopal class in the AME Church. Crawford, an accomplished scholar, ecumenical leader, and proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., delivered a powerful, timely sermon of resilience following a historic election season.

Drawing her scripture from Acts 14:19–20, Bishop Crawford examined the trial of the Apostle Paul, who was stoned, dragged outside the city walls, and left for dead by an angry crowd—only to rise up when the disciples gathered around him and march right back into the city.

Her core theme for listeners navigating life’s hurdles, political turmoil, or spiritual fatigue was clear: “It’s going to take more than that.”













1. Doing Good Work Does Not Mean Everyone Is For You

Bishop Crawford reminded the audience that opposition often intensifies just as a breakthrough nears.

“When you get more in tune with God, the closer you get to your goal, the more you see yourself walking in your calling ... it seems like every time you take two steps forward, you take three steps back,” Crawford said. “Know that even when you’re doing good work, everybody is not for you.”

She cautioned against relying on people for mental, physical, or spiritual validation, noting that critics and adversaries will arise even within familiar communities. “People will turn on you, people will flip on you,” she warned, urging believers to keep their eyes anchored on divine purpose rather than public praise.

2. A Change in Alignment Is Not a Change in Assignment

Addressing those who feel stagnant or frustrated in their workplaces, ministries, or civic spaces, Bishop Crawford emphasized spiritual adaptability.

“People will change our alignment, but it does not change our assignment,” she preached. “Paul and Barnabas couldn’t stay where they were, but it doesn't mean they stopped doing what they were called to do. We have to learn that if they don’t want you at their table, there are other tables. If they don’t invite you to their cookout, there are other cookouts. Sometimes we just have to do it in another place.”

3. Down Does Not Mean Out

Reflecting on recent political resistance, voter disenfranchisement, and redistricting battles, Bishop Crawford proclaimed that setbacks are temporary when people refuse to quit.

“Down does not always mean out,” Crawford declared, pointing to Paul’s miraculous recovery outside the city gates. “Somebody thought that if they redrew some lines, somebody thought that if they threw in a monkey wrench, somebody thought that if they sent chaos and confusion and moved our polling places, that we wouldn't show up, that we wouldn't turn out! But we made it!”

Crawford called on listeners to celebrate their enduring strength and continue organizing and standing together.

“It’s going to take more than an executive order; it’s going to take more than redistricting of some lines to keep us down and hold us back,” she concluded. “We are a people who are accustomed to being pulled down, falling down, knocked down, weighed down—but we always get up!”

Tune into the Wake Up With Dee Morning Show with Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM on News & Talk WAOK or stream live anytime on the Audacy app.