‘God Has Done a New Thing’: House Democratic Leader, Carolyn Hugley Celebrates Historic Georgia House Majority on ‘Wake Up With Dee’

L-R Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigller, Representative Carolyn Hugely

Longtime Georgia State Representative and veteran legislative leader Carolyn Hugley joined host Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler on the Wake Up With Dee Morning Show on News & Talk WAOK to discuss a seismic shift in state politics: Georgia Democrats successfully flipping the Georgia House of Representatives for the first time in two decades.

“When God does a new thing, you need to just get out the way,” Hugley shared with morning listeners. “The Democrats now have 93 seats, and there is one seat that has gone to a runoff. It takes 91 to become the majority, so we have flipped the House of Representatives for the first time in two decades. And that’s why we’re so excited.”









Transforming the State House: Committee Leadership and New Voices

Flipping the chamber fundamentally reshapes how legislation moves under the Gold Dome. After two decades in the minority, House Democrats are now positioned to take over more than 50 committee gavels across key policy areas.

“Our members who have been struggling to get their bills introduced and heard are now going to be on the other side of that,” Hugley noted, pointing to committee assignments ranging from Appropriations and Ways & Means to Health, Transportation, and MARTOC. “One thing being in the minority teaches you, and that is how this process works. So our people are prepared to lead.”

The caucus will also integrate approximately 25 newly elected members, bringing fresh expertise from diverse fields including law, healthcare, and education.

“The people will now have an opportunity to have hearings and to be heard when they come to the Capitol,” Hugley said, underscoring that public participation in the legislative process is what drove this historic outcome.

A Historic Moment for State Leadership and Columbus

During the broadcast, Dawkins-Haigler celebrated the prospect of Hugley presiding as Speaker of the House alongside an executive branch led by Keisha Lance Bottoms, Lieutenant Governor Josh McLaurin, and incoming constitutional officers.

Hugley highlighted how this unified vision will directly influence the state’s budget during the upcoming 40-day legislative session.

“Sometimes we forget that the budget is the most important document down there, because it explains what your values are,” Hugley explained.

The morning was doubly historic for Hugley personally and for her home community of Columbus, Georgia. Dawkins-Haigler commended Hugley on the historic victory of her husband, Isaiah Hugley, who was elected Mayor of Columbus—becoming the city’s first elected African American mayor in 198 years.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am,” Hugley said. “To God be the glory!”

How Citizens Can Stay Engaged

Hugley reminded listeners that holding elected officials accountable requires continuous civic involvement beyond Election Day.

She encouraged citizens across Georgia to visit the official Georgia General Assembly portal online (legis.ga.gov) to review legislative committee rosters, track bill progress, and connect directly with their state representatives and senators.

“It’s important for all of us to know who represents us,” Hugley urged. “But it’s more important for them to know you. When you call, that phone call is going to be answered, and your service needs will be taken care of.”

Catch the Wake Up With Dee Morning Show with Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, on News & Talk WAOK or stream live anytime on the Audacy app.