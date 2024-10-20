Celebrating Black Art: A Night Under the Stars with the National Black Arts Festival

Recently on " Good Vibes " with host DJ Ms. Eclectic , spoke with special guest American actress and director Terri J Vaugn, American football player Karon Riley and American consultant and activist Oronike Odeleye about the National Black Arts Festival (NBAF) Celebration Under the Stars , a benefit concert designed to support and uplift Black artists.

They discussed the significance of community engagement in the arts and the festival’s commitment to promoting Black culture. The concert marks a new direction for the NBAF, evolving from its traditional gala format to encourage wider community participation.

Mr. Riley highlighted the festival’s substantial financial support for Black artists, noting that the NBAF invests over $600,000 annually to bolster the arts community. Ms. Vaughn emphasized the importance of supporting young artists and the festival's role in nurturing talent, reflecting a shared commitment to inspire and motivate the next generation.

The lineup promises a memorable evening, with performances from artists whose music has left a lasting impact. Both guests expressed excitement about the opportunity to celebrate the contributions of established and emerging artists alike.

Mr. Riley is also promoting his new book, which aims to provide guidance and motivation, particularly for those without strong support networks. This aligns with NBAF’s mission to empower artists and foster community connections.

