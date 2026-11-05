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Massapequa Park
Halloween dog event raises $1,000 for Last Hope
3 days ago
Last Hope Inc received over $1,000 from a two-day Howl-o-ween fundraiser held at Swirls & Twirls in Massapequa Park. Volunteer Nick V hosted a Halloween dog costume party with free pupsicles, raffles, a candy corn guessing game, and other activities for dogs and people inside the homemade ice cream shop.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Last Hope Inc
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