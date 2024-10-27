Concordia girls, Homestead boys cross country chase down regional titles

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in as many weeks, Concordia girls and Homestead boys are bringing home team titles on the cross country course. Both teams cruised to regional championships during Saturday’s meet at Huntington University.

In the girls race, Mallory Weller continues to run at a blistering pace. The junior finished in first place with a time of 17:36.4. Freshman Daphne Weller finished in second placed with a time of 17:58.1.

Along with Concordia, Homestead, Columbia City, Warsaw and Carroll girls advance to the state finals as a team.

On the boys’ side, Warsaw’s Jackson Gackenheimer won the individual title with a time of 15:39.1. Homestead’s Cooper Knoblauch had the top time for the Spartans, finishing in 15:55.3. Joining Homestead as a team in the state finals are Warsaw, Wabash, Concordia and Carroll.

The IHSAA State Finals are set for next Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship course in Terre Haute.

