    Komets clipped by Kalamazoo in 9-2 loss

    By Josh Ayen,

    1 days ago

    FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets need to regroup next week after suffering a 9-2 loss against Kalamazoo at the Jungle.

    Saturday’s setback also snaps the Komets’ 3-game winning streak to open the season.

    Alex Swetlikoff scored the opening goal for the Komets just over five minutes in the game. However, Kalamazoo answered back with six straight goals through the second intermission. Odeen Tufto scored Fort Wayne’s other goal in the third period.

    The Komets are off until Friday when the orange and black visit the Kansas City Mavericks for a back-to-back.

