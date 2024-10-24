Open in App
    • WANE 15

    GOTW Preview: Columbia City at Bishop Dwenger

    By Glenn Marini,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxZJm_0wK1AooF00

    FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional football kicks off this coming Friday, and a showdown at Shields Field will take center stage as 4A no. 5 Columbia City travels to perennial powerhouse Bishop Dwenger in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

    Columbia City posted an 8-1 record in the regular season, with that lone loss on the road at 4A no. 2 East Noble. The Eagles are coming off a 49-7 win over Norwell in week nine, as Columbia City’s offense is averaging 44 points a night (third-best in the state among 4A programs).

    The Saints march into the playoffs with an overall record of 4-5 in coach Jason Garrett’s seventh year leading the program. Dwenger is coming off a 41-7 win over Concordia to close out the regular season.

    Tune into WANE-TV at 6 p.m. Friday for a live preview from Shields Field, then check out the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. that night for complete coverage of the Eagles vs. Saints on Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

