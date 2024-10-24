GOTW Preview: Columbia City at Bishop Dwenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional football kicks off this coming Friday, and a showdown at Shields Field will take center stage as 4A no. 5 Columbia City travels to perennial powerhouse Bishop Dwenger in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Columbia City posted an 8-1 record in the regular season, with that lone loss on the road at 4A no. 2 East Noble. The Eagles are coming off a 49-7 win over Norwell in week nine, as Columbia City’s offense is averaging 44 points a night (third-best in the state among 4A programs).

The Saints march into the playoffs with an overall record of 4-5 in coach Jason Garrett’s seventh year leading the program. Dwenger is coming off a 41-7 win over Concordia to close out the regular season.

Tune into WANE-TV at 6 p.m. Friday for a live preview from Shields Field, then check out the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. that night for complete coverage of the Eagles vs. Saints on Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!

