Sandy Hook nonprofit urges peace after North Side student dies in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An advocacy group led by a woman whose son died in the tragic Sandy Hook school shooting spoke out Monday on three recent killings around the country, one of which involved a North Side High School student.

“Sandy Hook Promise” issued a statement Monday, calling for peace in the wake of three shootings over the weekend that involved young people at school-related events.

One of those shootings was local: Saturday night, a North Side High School student was killed and 10 other people were hurt at a party on the city’s northeast side. Monday, the coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Willie Venzell Ivy III .

“The moment when we hug our teen goodbye as they head out to visit a friend or attend a fun activity should never become the last memory a parent has of seeing their child alive and safe,” said Nicole Hockley, a founder of Sandy Hook Promise. “But it’s a grim reality for many families throughout our nation, who are forced to endure these unimaginable, yet preventable, tragedies.”

Hockley’s son, Dylan, was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In the nonprofit’s statement, Hockley voiced urgency in preventing violence through training and actively seeking conflict resolution.

Read the full statement below:

Co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Nicole Hockley shows photos of her son, Dylan, in her office, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Newtown, Conn. Dylan was among the 20 first graders and six educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The other two violent weekend headlines referenced in the statement include a shooting Saturday in Mississippi – in which three young adults were killed at a high school homecoming celebration – and a fatal shooting at a Georgia university that also followed a homecoming game.

