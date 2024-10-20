Election 2024: Indiana’s Seventh Congressional District race

INDIANAPOLIS — In November’s general election, Marion County and other seventh-district residents will have the chance to choose their congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After May’s primary, the candidates who will be on November’s general election ballot for the seventh district position in the U.S. House of Representatives include:

U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7 – Democrat

Rusty Johnson – Libertarian

John Schmitz – Republican

U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7

Since 2008, U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7 has served the Marion County area in the U.S. House of Representatives, stressing that, since then, he has focused on growing the economy, strengthening national security and building a stronger middle class.

According to his campaign website , Carson is an Indianapolis native who previously served on the Indianapolis City-County Council and worked full-time in law enforcement. In the U.S. House of Representatives, Carson has served on the following committees and caucuses:

Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; ranking member of the Subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency

Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure; member of the Subcommittee on Aviation and the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials

Member of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party

Congressional Black Caucus

Progressive Caucus

New Democrat Coalition

LGBT Equality Caucus

Future Caucus

Higher Education Caucus

“As one of three Muslims serving in Congress, (Carson) is a champion for vulnerable populations and is committed to ensuring everyone is protected equally under the law,” his campaign website states. “(Carson) has long been involved in the fight to achieve gender fairness, religious freedom and marriage equality.”

According to his congressional website, Carson said some of the issues he has focused on during his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives include:

Economy As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Carson said he would support initiatives that create jobs, stimulate the country’s economy and assist those attempting to find work. This includes: Providing job training opportunities Lowering taxes Stopping American jobs from going overseas Protecting American workers in trade agreements

Education Carson said making sure children receive a good education is “the most important thing (lawmakers) can do.” He said he is committed to assist all students so they have an equal chance to receive a quality education. This includes: Having additional funds to improve teacher quality and training, as well as increase salaries to help address teacher shortages. Increasing funding for youth mentorship programs Expanding affordable higher education opportunities

Energy Carson said he aims to help tackle the country’s energy crisis with “a broad and comprehensive strategy that includes pursuing all forms of energy, including wind, solar, nuclear, biofuels and coal.” This includes: Opposing harmful deregulation Supporting the creation of green jobs Promoting cleaner, more efficient, fuels

Foreign relations As a founding member of the Ukraine Caucus and an outspoken lawmaker on the Palestine and Israel conflict, Carson said he denounces hate in all forms. Carson said he supports aid in Ukraine and calls for humanitarian assistance in Palestine, condemning Hamas’ attacks against civilians, but also condemning the Israeli government’s response. As for the Israel/Palestine situation, Carson said he supports a two-state solution, adding that there should be an “end to the systemic oppression of Palestinians.”

Healthcare Carson said one of his top priorities in the U.S. House of Representatives is to ensure “Hoosiers have access to quality, affordable healthcare.” This includes lowering costs, expanding access and protecting Medicare and Medicaid.

Homeland security This includes supporting local police and fire departments, as well as pursuing comprehensive immigration reform. This kind of reform, in Carson’s view, includes a pathway to citizenship, along with the expansion of legal visa programs and welcoming refugees and asylum seekers.

Veterans This includes: Helping Veterans achieve financial stability Improving mental health treatment and VA services Improving G.I. benefits and providing Veterans with adequate housing.



Rusty Johnson

As the Libertarian candidate for Indiana’s seventh district seat, Rusty Johnson says he is using his platform for unity, rather than division.

“We are better together than we ever will be apart!” Johnson’s website states. “Stop the division, the hatred and the anger!”

According to his campaign’s website, Johnson is a businessman and a veteran of the United States Army. A disabled veteran himself, Johnson said he would use his platform as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives to help Hoosier veterans, along with his seventh district constituents.

As part of Johnson’s platform on his website, he called for:

Decreasing federal taxes

Supporting Veterans

Establishing smaller government

Promoting education reform, including getting rid of the Department of Education

Doing away with the United Nations and NATO

As part of his campaign’s website, Johnson also provided some further details on the following issues:

Gun control Johnson said he believes the United States does not need any more gun laws, encouraging officials to enforce the laws currently on the books

Border security Johnson said he believes the United States needs to “close all borders and revamp the immigration program,” stressing violators who are caught should be banned from entering the country or applying for citizenship for five years. “Keeping our borders secure should be a top priority for health, safety and family protection reasons for everyone.”

Term limits Johnson believes members of the U.S. Congress should have term limits, specifically three terms for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and two terms for members of the U.S. Senate.

Legalize cannabis Johnson believes cannabis should be federally legalized and taxed. Johnson said the taxes should be used to pay back social security as well as the national debt.



John Schmitz

In May, residents of Indiana’s seventh congressional district elected Jennifer Pace as the Republican nominee for the position.

However, Pace had been dead since March , causing the Indiana Republican Party to step in and choose a Republican nominee for the seat.

In mid-June, the party chose John Schmitz as the nominee for the seat. According to previous reports, Schmitz ran for mayor of Indianapolis in 2019 and was a masonry contractor at the time.

On his campaign website, Schmitz said he is running for the position to help push the U.S. House of Representatives to serve people and have government working for the people of his district.

Schmitz said one of his priorities is integrity and doing what is best for his constituents and the community, not necessarily what the Republican Party requests or what will help his political career.

“Not only is integrity important; (but) discerning the best plan of action is key to solving problems that need attention,” Schmitz said on his website. “My ability to solve problems is a strong suit that will enable me to develop the best strategy. Listening to all voices is paramount in developing the best outcome.”

According to the website, some of Schmitz’s priorities include education, border security and social security.

Early voting has started in the State of Indiana. Marion County voters are able to vote at the Indianapolis City-County Building, as well as other locations starting on Oct. 26. That information can be found if you click here .

For early voting locations in your area, visit the Vote 411 website .

