Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WANE 15

    Election 2024: Indiana’s Seventh Congressional District race

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMDGH_0wET2nQy00

    INDIANAPOLIS — In November’s general election, Marion County and other seventh-district residents will have the chance to choose their congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

    Election 2024: Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District race

    After May’s primary, the candidates who will be on November’s general election ballot for the seventh district position in the U.S. House of Representatives include:

    • U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7 – Democrat
    • Rusty Johnson – Libertarian
    • John Schmitz – Republican

    U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjOCu_0wET2nQy00

    Since 2008, U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. District 7 has served the Marion County area in the U.S. House of Representatives, stressing that, since then, he has focused on growing the economy, strengthening national security and building a stronger middle class.

    According to his campaign website , Carson is an Indianapolis native who previously served on the Indianapolis City-County Council and worked full-time in law enforcement. In the U.S. House of Representatives, Carson has served on the following committees and caucuses:

    • Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; ranking member of the Subcommittee on the Central Intelligence Agency
    • Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure; member of the Subcommittee on Aviation and the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials
    • Member of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party
    • Congressional Black Caucus
    • Progressive Caucus
    • New Democrat Coalition
    • LGBT Equality Caucus
    • Future Caucus
    • Higher Education Caucus
    Election 2024: Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District race

    “As one of three Muslims serving in Congress, (Carson) is a champion for vulnerable populations and is committed to ensuring everyone is protected equally under the law,” his campaign website states. “(Carson) has long been involved in the fight to achieve gender fairness, religious freedom and marriage equality.”

    According to his congressional website, Carson said some of the issues he has focused on during his tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives include:

    • Economy
      • As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Carson said he would support initiatives that create jobs, stimulate the country’s economy and assist those attempting to find work. This includes:
        • Providing job training opportunities
        • Lowering taxes
        • Stopping American jobs from going overseas
        • Protecting American workers in trade agreements
    • Education
      • Carson said making sure children receive a good education is “the most important thing (lawmakers) can do.” He said he is committed to assist all students so they have an equal chance to receive a quality education. This includes:
        • Having additional funds to improve teacher quality and training, as well as increase salaries to help address teacher shortages.
        • Increasing funding for youth mentorship programs
        • Expanding affordable higher education opportunities
    • Energy
      • Carson said he aims to help tackle the country’s energy crisis with “a broad and comprehensive strategy that includes pursuing all forms of energy, including wind, solar, nuclear, biofuels and coal.” This includes:
        • Opposing harmful deregulation
        • Supporting the creation of green jobs
        • Promoting cleaner, more efficient, fuels
    • Foreign relations
      • As a founding member of the Ukraine Caucus and an outspoken lawmaker on the Palestine and Israel conflict, Carson said he denounces hate in all forms. Carson said he supports aid in Ukraine and calls for humanitarian assistance in Palestine, condemning Hamas’ attacks against civilians, but also condemning the Israeli government’s response.
      • As for the Israel/Palestine situation, Carson said he supports a two-state solution, adding that there should be an “end to the systemic oppression of Palestinians.”
    • Healthcare
      • Carson said one of his top priorities in the U.S. House of Representatives is to ensure “Hoosiers have access to quality, affordable healthcare.” This includes lowering costs, expanding access and protecting Medicare and Medicaid.
    • Homeland security
      • This includes supporting local police and fire departments, as well as pursuing comprehensive immigration reform. This kind of reform, in Carson’s view, includes a pathway to citizenship, along with the expansion of legal visa programs and welcoming refugees and asylum seekers.
    • Veterans
      • This includes:
        • Helping Veterans achieve financial stability
        • Improving mental health treatment and VA services
        • Improving G.I. benefits and providing Veterans with adequate housing.

    Rusty Johnson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjfBd_0wET2nQy00

    As the Libertarian candidate for Indiana’s seventh district seat, Rusty Johnson says he is using his platform for unity, rather than division.

    “We are better together than we ever will be apart!” Johnson’s website states. “Stop the division, the hatred and the anger!”

    Election 2024: Indiana’s Fourth Congressional District race

    According to his campaign’s website, Johnson is a businessman and a veteran of the United States Army. A disabled veteran himself, Johnson said he would use his platform as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives to help Hoosier veterans, along with his seventh district constituents.

    As part of Johnson’s platform on his website, he called for:

    • Decreasing federal taxes
    • Supporting Veterans
    • Establishing smaller government
    • Promoting education reform, including getting rid of the Department of Education
    • Doing away with the United Nations and NATO
    Election 2024: Indiana’s Third Congressional District race

    As part of his campaign’s website, Johnson also provided some further details on the following issues:

    • Gun control
      • Johnson said he believes the United States does not need any more gun laws, encouraging officials to enforce the laws currently on the books
    • Border security
      • Johnson said he believes the United States needs to “close all borders and revamp the immigration program,” stressing violators who are caught should be banned from entering the country or applying for citizenship for five years.
      • “Keeping our borders secure should be a top priority for health, safety and family protection reasons for everyone.”
    • Term limits
      • Johnson believes members of the U.S. Congress should have term limits, specifically three terms for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and two terms for members of the U.S. Senate.
    • Legalize cannabis
      • Johnson believes cannabis should be federally legalized and taxed. Johnson said the taxes should be used to pay back social security as well as the national debt.

    John Schmitz

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIz8H_0wET2nQy00

    In May, residents of Indiana’s seventh congressional district elected Jennifer Pace as the Republican nominee for the position.

    However, Pace had been dead since March , causing the Indiana Republican Party to step in and choose a Republican nominee for the seat.

    Election 2024: Indiana’s Second Congressional District race

    In mid-June, the party chose John Schmitz as the nominee for the seat. According to previous reports, Schmitz ran for mayor of Indianapolis in 2019 and was a masonry contractor at the time.

    On his campaign website, Schmitz said he is running for the position to help push the U.S. House of Representatives to serve people and have government working for the people of his district.

    Schmitz said one of his priorities is integrity and doing what is best for his constituents and the community, not necessarily what the Republican Party requests or what will help his political career.

    “Not only is integrity important; (but) discerning the best plan of action is key to solving problems that need attention,” Schmitz said on his website. “My ability to solve problems is a strong suit that will enable me to develop the best strategy. Listening to all voices is paramount in developing the best outcome.”

    According to the website, some of Schmitz’s priorities include education, border security and social security.

    Early voting has started in the State of Indiana. Marion County voters are able to vote at the Indianapolis City-County Building, as well as other locations starting on Oct. 26. That information can be found if you click here .

    For early voting locations in your area, visit the Vote 411 website .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    DoNotVoteStraightTicket
    1d ago
    vote Donald Rainwater if you want to change the way Indiana is ran
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WANE 152 days ago
    Video and an unused bullet prove man’s guilt in Delphi killings, prosecutor says
    WANE 152 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WANE 152 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben17 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    WANE 1519 hours ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WANE 152 days ago
    Man charged with attempted murder in southeast side car chase, shooting
    WANE 1517 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WANE 152 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WANE 151 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WANE 152 days ago
    Investigation underway following inmate death at the Allen County Jail
    WANE 1520 hours ago
    Jury and families likely to get details on Delphi murder scene on Monday
    WANE 1521 hours ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WANE 153 days ago
    Dave and the Great Pumpkins of Fort Wayne
    WANE 1514 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Defense seeks to prohibit testimony on audio from infamous ‘Bridge Guy’ video
    WANE 1521 hours ago
    One dead, 10 injured after shooting at high school party on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
    WANE 152 days ago
    SUV goes airborne in DeKalb County, trapping driver; speed and alcohol suspected
    WANE 152 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WANE 152 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WANE 151 day ago
    Want to visit America’s most haunted historic hotels? Check out this list
    WANE 152 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WANE 151 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WANE 1520 hours ago
    Support group greets students at North Side High School in wake of shooting
    WANE 1521 hours ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WANE 153 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WANE 1518 hours ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WANE 1517 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy