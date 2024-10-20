Start holiday shopping at the Handmade Homemade Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Early birds who want to get a jump on seasonal shopping are welcomed to the Handmade Homemade Sale on Sunday.

Deanna Harris is the Lead Program Coordinator for Salomon Farm Park. She said the 25 vendors are bringing hand crafted pieces made with “lots of love” that could be given holiday gifts.

Local crafters, bakers and artisans will gather at Salomon Farm Park with “unique” and “creative” gifts, according to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s website . Items for sale will include jewelry, Christmas ornaments and soaps.

New this year are wire trees shoppers can use to decor their house and animal-themed whistled made of clay.

The Handmade Homemade Sale runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday located at Salomon Farm Park’s Wolf Family Learning Center and Old Barn. The address is 817 W. DuPont Rd. Admission and parking is free.

