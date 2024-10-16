Open in App
    WANE 15 brings home Spectrum Awards for Best in Broadcasting

    By Lydia Reuille,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqaKX_0w98nyKF00

    INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – WANE 15 has been recognized by the Indiana Broadcasters Association at its annual Spectrum Awards for the Best in Broadcasting.

    Tuesday evening, the news team brought home two crystal trophies in our TV market, which includes stations around the state outside the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jo6xk_0w98nyKF00
    Two awards given to WANE 15 at the Indiana Broadcasters Association 2024 Spectrum Awards for the Best in Broadcasting

    Reporter and weekend anchor Ethan Dahlen was awarded Multimedia Journalist of the Year . It was a new category at the awards ceremony recognizing the hard work journalists put into their stories. Ethan was chosen to receive the commendation based on criteria including creativity, continuity, and technical production.

    Ethan is behind the second award as well: Best TV Election Coverage. The story that won out this category showcased the camaraderie and competition between Tom Didier and the late Tom Henry, who ran against each other in Fort Wayne’s 2023 mayoral election.

    Each year, Spectrum submissions are judged by committees of broadcasting peers to determine the winners.

    The awards are humbling, and our dedicated team will continue to provide Local Coverage You Can Count On.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

