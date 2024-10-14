Open in App
    The Delphi Murders: Waiting for Justice

    By Vickie Binkley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLurj_0w6IxGbZ00

    (FOX59) — On October 14, 2024, jury selection is expected to begin in one of Indiana’s most high-profile murder cases. Richard Allen will go on trial days later for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. The girls were killed near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February of 2017.

    To mark this pivotal moment, FOX59 has sifted through seven years of archival footage to create a special report: The Delphi Murders: Waiting for Justice.

    In the special, long-time anchors Angela Ganote and Bob Donaldson, who have covered the case since the girls first went missing on February 13, 2017, revisit that tragic day. Veteran reporters Russ McQuaid and Max Lewis will lead FOX59’s trial coverage, leveraging their in-depth knowledge of the case to deliver comprehensive background and analysis throughout the trial.

    FOX59 has been closely following the investigation to find Abby and Libby’s killer from the very beginning. In a reflective conversation, anchor Angela Ganote sits down with Jillian Deam and Zach Myers, the first FOX59 reporters on the scene. They recount the early hours of hope, only to be met later with the devastating heartbreak as the tragic events unfolded.

    Richard Allen was arrested in 2022 for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Since then, there have been twists and turns in the case. It gained the attention from true crime podcasters and the national media. Bob Donaldson sat down with the podcasters of The Murder Sheet to share what they expect out of the trial. Journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee broke many developments in the past two years. Below you can see an extended interview with them.

    FOX59 recognizes that no outcome from this trial can ever bring back the young lives of Abby and Libby. Our goal was to honor their memory by highlighting the community’s efforts, including fundraisers in their name and the creation of Abby & Libby Memorial Park in Delphi. We concluded our special with a heartfelt message from Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty. In 2021, she shared a poignant way to keep the girls’ spirit alive: “Remember them as they lived. Maybe mimic them a little bit. Do something kind for someone today or tomorrow. Give someone an extra hug before they walk out the door. Just be kind for a day.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

