10/14 Inside The Zone – Week Nine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school football regular season wraps up this coming Friday night in the state of Indiana, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports chatted with WANE sports director Glenn Marini about was lies ahead in week nine in all-new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

Taking center stage this Friday is the Carroll at North Side match-up as your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The Chargers can clinch the SAC’s Victory Bell as the conference champs with a win over the Legends. Meanwhile, North Side sports a number of players with D1 talent including pass rusher James Early Jr. (committed to the University of Cincinnati) and receiver/defensive back Jamari Pearson (offers from Louisville, IU, Toledo, and other MAC programs).

Elsewhere in the SAC, Snider heads to Wayne, Bishop Dwenger hosts Concordia, Homestead is at Bishop Luers, while South Side travels to Northrop.

In the NE8, East Noble can win the conference title outright and finish undefeated in league play with a win this Friday at Bellmont. The Knights clinched at least a share of the NE8 title last Friday with a victory over New Haven. Columbia City heads to Norwell, Leo hosts DeKalb, and New Haven is at Huntington North this Friday as well.

Adams Central wrapped up its fourth-straight ACAC title last Friday with a win over Bluffton in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The Jets close out the regular season this Friday with a road game and up-and-coming Woodlan. Jay County travels to Heritage, South Adams is at Southern Wells, while Bluffton steps out of conference week nine to host Franklin County.

In the NECC, Garrett wrapped up the Big Division crown last Friday with a win at home against Angola. The Railroaders are at home again this Friday as they host Central Noble. NECC Small Division champ Churubusco hosts Fairfield, West Noble is at Prairie Heights, Eastside heads to Angola, while Fremont (at Blackhawk Christian) and Lakeland (hosting Jimtown) play non-conference games.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!

