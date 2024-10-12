Homestead, Carroll boys tennis bow out at semi-state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead and Carroll boys tennis saw their season end during Saturday’s semi-state round. The Spartans dropped a tight match against Penn, 3-2, while Carroll dropped 4-of-5 matches to Noblesville.

Homestead’s Ben Garrean and Eric Ji won their matches in the singles duals. However, Penn took the number three singles and both doubles matches to clinch a spot in the state quarterfinals.

Carroll’s Andrew Jamison won his match, 6-2, 6-2, in the number one singles match against Noblesville. Despite that, Carroll couldn’t hold on against Noblesville in any of the other matches.

While Homestead and Carroll were eliminated as a team, Garrean and Jamison both stay alive to compete for an IHSAA individual state championship later this month in Indianapolis.

