    • WANE 15

    Saint Francis bounces back with 77-14 win over Lawrence Tech

    By Josh Ayen,

    2 days ago

    FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a road loss at Taylor, Saint Francis enjoyed some home cooking at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium with a 77-14 win over Lawrence Tech on Saturday.

    Saint Francis earned 575 yards of total offense in Saturday’s win. Josh Kulka carved up Lawrence Tech’s defense by completing 15-of-19 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. McCall Ray and O’Vauntay Vickers surpassed 100 receiving yards while both finding the endzone.

    On defense, the Cougars forced five takeaways, including four forced fumbles.

    Saint Francis (4-2) hits the road for two straight games, starting next Saturday at Judson.

