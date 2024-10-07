Early Voting will begin in Indiana on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — As the online voter registration deadline approaches, county clerks’ offices across Indiana are gearing up to open their doors to registered voters hoping to cast their ballots early.

”They need to remember to bring their ID with them,” Marion County Clerk Sweeney Bell said. ”If they are a newly registered voter, we ask that they bring a piece of mail.”

In Marion County, only one vote center will open on Tuesday. However, the county plans to open eight more early voting satellite locations on Saturday, Oct. 26. In the meantime, Clerk Sweeney Bell said her office is working on an online tool that will allow voters to see what wait times look like across all vote centers in real-time.

“Voters can go to any one of the vote centers that’s open either for early voting or on Election Day,” Clerk Sweeney Bell said.

According to the Indiana Bar Foundation, voters should check with their county to see what polling places are available, and where exactly they can go.

”Some counties have it [where] you can go to any of the voting centers regardless of where you live, and [for] some of them, you really need to go to the precinct of where you registered within that particular county,” Chuck Dunlap, the president/CEO of the Indiana Bar Foundation, said.

According to Clerk Sweeney Bell, if voters want to mail-in their absentee ballot, they should make sure they qualify for one ahead of time.

”Not everyone is eligible to vote absentee by mail, Clerk Sweeney Bell said.

”If they want to mail in an absentee ballot, the most important thing is they need to apply for one,” Elizabeth Stiverson, Vigo County’s election supervisor, said.

Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaught said those who qualify for a mail-in ballot have until Thursday, Oct. 24th to submit an application.

”Some of those reasons might be that you’re elderly, or you’re disabled, or you’re the caregiver for an elder or a disabled person, perhaps you’re assigned to work all 12 hours on election day,” Julia Vaughn, the executive director of Common Cause Indiana, said.

”If you do want to apply, and you’re going to send in your application by mail, I would make sure to do so several days in advance,” Stiverson said

If you qualify for a mail-in ballot, it must be in the ballot box no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day.

