Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WANE 15

    Early Voting will begin in Indiana on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know

    By Hannah Adamson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYZL5_0vxw0wAS00

    INDIANAPOLIS — As the online voter registration deadline approaches, county clerks’ offices across Indiana are gearing up to open their doors to registered voters hoping to cast their ballots early.

    ”They need to remember to bring their ID with them,” Marion County Clerk Sweeney Bell said. ”If they are a newly registered voter, we ask that they bring a piece of mail.”

    Where can I vote early in Indianapolis?

    In Marion County, only one vote center will open on Tuesday. However, the county plans to open eight more early voting satellite locations on Saturday, Oct. 26. In the meantime, Clerk Sweeney Bell said her office is working on an online tool that will allow voters to see what wait times look like across all vote centers in real-time.

    “Voters can go to any one of the vote centers that’s open either for early voting or on Election Day,” Clerk Sweeney Bell said.

    According to the Indiana Bar Foundation, voters should check with their county to see what polling places are available, and where exactly they can go.

    ”Some counties have it [where] you can go to any of the voting centers regardless of where you live, and [for] some of them, you really need to go to the precinct of where you registered within that particular county,” Chuck Dunlap, the president/CEO of the Indiana Bar Foundation, said.

    According to Clerk Sweeney Bell, if voters want to mail-in their absentee ballot, they should make sure they qualify for one ahead of time.

    ”Not everyone is eligible to vote absentee by mail, Clerk Sweeney Bell said.

    ”If they want to mail in an absentee ballot, the most important thing is they need to apply for one,” Elizabeth Stiverson, Vigo County’s election supervisor, said.

    Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaught said those who qualify for a mail-in ballot have until Thursday, Oct. 24th to submit an application.

    ”Some of those reasons might be that you’re elderly, or you’re disabled, or you’re the caregiver for an elder or a disabled person, perhaps you’re assigned to work all 12 hours on election day,” Julia Vaughn, the executive director of Common Cause Indiana, said.

    Election 2024: Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District race

    ”If you do want to apply, and you’re going to send in your application by mail, I would make sure to do so several days in advance,” Stiverson said

    If you qualify for a mail-in ballot, it must be in the ballot box no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Hobo, not a tramp:’ Grabill honors beloved man with headstone as an act of kindness
    WANE 154 days ago
    Why you’ll no longer see ‘Wind Chill Warnings’ this winter
    WANE 153 days ago
    October was once the 8th month of the year
    WANE 154 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    WANE 152 days ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    WANE 1523 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Satellite shows before-and-after flooding in North Carolina after Helene
    WANE 154 days ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    WANE 152 days ago
    Is a Category 6 hurricane possible? What research says
    WANE 151 day ago
    Daylight saving time: Does your state want to stop changing the clocks?
    WANE 153 days ago
    4 dead after home explosion in Ohio
    WANE 153 days ago
    Couple reunited after volunteer rescue pilot threatened with arrest in North Carolina
    WANE 153 days ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    WANE 151 day ago
    These cities have the worst drivers in the U.S., study says
    WANE 154 days ago
    Fact check: Todd Rokita shares FEMA disaster relief claim. Here's what's true.
    IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star1 day ago
    DNA kits (for humans and pets) are up to 60% off for October Prime Day
    WANE 1521 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Dolly Parton, Walmart announce millions in donations to Helene victims
    WANE 154 days ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    WANE 152 days ago
    McDonald’s October Happy Meals have a nostalgic surprise
    WANE 155 days ago
    Fearful residents flee Tampa Bay region as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida coast
    WANE 151 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    WANE 152 days ago
    Groups suspend use of ‘suicide capsule’ pending criminal probe of US woman’s death
    WANE 152 days ago
    IHSAA releases sectional brackets for volleyball state tournament
    WANE 152 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    PLEA DEAL: 3 to 16 years for shooting brother-in-law
    WANE 151 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy