    • WANE 15

    Ribbons for Research ‘pinkifys’ Fort Wayne

    By Allie McKibben,

    2 days ago

    FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pink ribbons plastered on lampposts and trees throughout the city in October signify the community members and business that joined in the fight against breast cancer.

    In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer holds its annual Ribbons for Research. This is a month-long event where supporters can purchase a pink ribbon in honor of a loved one touched by the disease. The ribbons decorate Fort Wayne, creating rosy pathways through the city and highlighting the importance of breast cancer research.

    Proceeds of Ribbons for Research go towards the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine. According to the foundation’s website, this research focuses on improving therapies for “difficult-to-treat” forms of breast cancer.

    Ribbons are $25 for 5 ribbons and are available as supplies last. To make an order, visit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer’s website .

    To learn how to assemble the ribbons, visit the tutorial on the foundation’s website .

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy