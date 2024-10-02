Wednesdays on Wayne Street celebrates local church’s organ

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First Wayne Street United Methodist Church invites community members to attend Wednesdays on Wayne Street’s newest concert series, starting on Wednesday.

Throughout October, the church pays tribute to its Breckerath Pipe Organ with local organists set to play the pipes installed in its rear gallery 50 years ago. The organ installed in the church was the last of its kind built in the continental U.S., completed with over 2,000 pipes, and has been featured in thousands of masses and performances over the years.

Geoffrey North, the director of music at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, said this organ has been instrumental in church performances. He said the pipes bring a wide range of sounds to set different tones during mass, including times of praise.

“This instrument is wonderful for hymn singing,” North said. “[The Breckerath Pipe Organ] provides a really encompassing, warm, rich sound to support the congregation when they sing,”

The Breckerath organ involves about 2,000 pipes.

These 30-minute recitals end with a 50th Anniversary Hymn Festival on Nov. 10, including performances by music ensembles from First Wayne Street and the Purdue Fort Wayne University Singers and Choral Union.

Wednesdays on Wayne Street hosts concerts at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, located at 300 E Wayne St. every Wednesday in October starting at 12:15 p.m. Admission is free. Donations go to fund the long-term maintenance of the church’s Breckerath Pipe organ.

