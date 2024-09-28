Open in App
    Fort4Fitness: Mom honors daughter, makes healthier choices

    By Allie McKibben,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJ3K4_0vmwDk6x00

    FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rain or shine, Melissa Lee takes the starting line on Saturday alongside her two daughters, LaTrisha and Taylor, with one goal: to carry LaTasha Lee’s flag to the finish line.

    However, Melissa hadn’t always felt ready to finish a 4k.

    “It was really hard to get out of bed,” Melissa said.

    Grief touches everyone’s life differently, and for Melissa Lee, the loss of her 24-year-old daughter LaTasha drove her to seek comfort.

    “I was eating a lot of bad foods, I was eating a lot of junk foods, grief eating is real, I would definitely have nights where I wouldn’t get up from the couch and just watch T.V.”

    Tasha Lee overdosed on fentanyl in January last year. Melissa says she had been feeling a little better day by day, but her grief still managed to control her life.

    “It has gotten easier, but it’s still fresh, it’s still everyday … you know you wake up and you remember she’s not there, she’s gone.”

    It wasn’t until she was scrolling through Facebook in August and saw a Flags4Fallen post that she felt the desire to get up and moving. That’s when Melissa made the decision to rise off the couch, lace up her sneakers and prepare for the Fort4Fitness 4k alongside Flags4Fallen and her daughters, all in the name of Tasha Lee.

    “I find that doing these things, doing this walk, is like a tribute that I could do in honor of Tasha and make her part of what we were doing in the current day.”

    Since committing to the cause last month, Melissa has revamped her routine by switching her diet to include more vegetables and ending each day with a brisk, mile long walk. These small, but mighty, changes have recharged Melissa’s life with a familiar sense of optimism.

    “I think this has kind of energized me to put my health back in place for my daughter, when you go into that grief state for so long you stop taking care of yourself and fall into a state that you don’t care anymore, and I think this is bringing it back.”

    And what does Melissa do with that newfound energy but continue to set goals beyond this year’s 4k.

    “I hope it gives me the energy to want to do these races every year and maybe not just the Fort4Fitness one, but continue to walk so that next year, I am quicker and better than I am this year.”

