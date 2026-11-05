New flashing crosswalk lights active on 4th Street

New flashing pedestrian crossing lights are now installed and working on 4th Street near West Elementary in Wamego to improve safety for people walking and driving. This is the first of several planned flashing crossings, with more lights planned near Wamego High School at the Lincoln Avenue crossing and along Kaw Valley Road near Wamego Middle School as part of the city’s ongoing street safety efforts.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Wamego, Kansas Government