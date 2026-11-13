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Walton
Free Jason Starr concert at Walton Theatre
8 days ago
Music on the Delaware will host singer/songwriter Jason Starr at its Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 6–8 p.m. The concert is free to the public, with drinks and desserts served and donations to Music on the Delaware accepted. Starr’s music includes bluegrass, blues, Americana, the Great American Songbook, Motown, originals, and other styles under the folk music genre.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Music On The Delaware
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