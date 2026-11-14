Walton is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers and equipment operators. If you like being on the road or running heavy trucks, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Bowlin Group

The Bowlin Group Location: Walton, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly wage (plus overtime opportunities)

Run hydrovac trucks for non-destructive digging, utility locating, and debris removal. This role is outdoors, hands-on, and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and company-provided PPE and safety training. CDL Class A or B and experience with heavy equipment are preferred.

Note: This job also appears on Indeed under Bowlin Group with the same details; it’s the same position.

Employer: Chas. Seligman Dist. Co., Inc.

Location: Walton, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $70,000+ per year

Local beer route delivering to bars, restaurants, and stores across Northern Kentucky. Home every night, most routes are 4 days per week, with new automatic trucks, strong health and retirement benefits, paid time off, and a long-time family-owned employer. Class A CDL required.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.