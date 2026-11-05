🚌 Walton, KY Transportation Jobs with Multiple Seasonal Openings

Walton is busy this season, and UPS is staffing up to keep packages moving. If you like staying active and don’t mind flexible hours, these could be a good fit.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Walton, KY

Walton, KY Salary: $18.40/hour

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages to homes and businesses. This is a very active outdoor role with flexible day-to-day schedules (Mon–Sat, holidays possible), no driving required, and no experience needed—just the ability to lift up to 70 lbs and work in all weather.

Note: There is a second posting for the same Driver Helper role in Walton. It’s the same job with the same pay and requirements, just a separate listing.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Walton, KY

Walton, KY Salary: $23.00/hour

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Drive UPS tractor trailers on set routes between UPS facilities or customer sites and be home after each shift. You’ll need a valid Class A CDL, be able to lift up to 70 lbs, pass a DOT physical and UPS driver test, and work varied schedules including days, nights, and weekends.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.