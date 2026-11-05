🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Walton, KY

Walton’s big-box stores and groceries are hiring, with solid retail roles that come with benefits and room to grow.

Below are several customer-facing jobs you can scan and apply for quickly.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Walton, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Help customers find the right plumbing and home improvement products, keep shelves stocked, and sometimes help load items. This role is active, customer-facing, and comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Walton, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments, returns, and self-checkout while keeping lines moving. You’ll get the same benefits package as other Lowe’s associates, plus a fast-paced role that’s great if you like talking with lots of people.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Walton, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the bakery/deli preparing food, slicing meats/cheese, offering samples, and helping customers pick out fresh items. Good fit if you like food, staying busy, and learning store equipment while building customer service skills.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Walton, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance bonus opportunities mentioned)

More advanced sales role helping customers with doors, windows, and other millwork projects, including estimates and project follow-up. Comes with bonus potential, Lowe’s full benefits, and chances to become the go-to expert in your department.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.